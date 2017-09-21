Retail
This Advent Calendar Contains 24 Bottles of Wine

Emily Price
4:02 PM ET

U,K. supermarket chain Aldi is putting a new spin on the traditional advent calendar this year, releasing an adults-only version that comes with wine.

Food & Wine reports that the new calendar is set to launch in the U.K. on November 1st. Inside, you’ll find 24 miniature bottles of wine including reds, whites, rosé, and a little bubbly. The actual wines included inside haven't been announced yet, but the calendar is a collaboration between brands like Calvet and JP Chent, so you can be pretty sure some of their bottles will make the cut.

All of the wines in the box will be French, except for the sparkling wines, which will come from Italy and Spain.

The calendar is on sale for £49.99 (about $67). All together, the wine inside equals roughly six bottles of wine. That averages out to about $11 a bottle, which is what many of us pay for not-terrible-but-not-great wine. If you get a few winners in there, then the calendar could actually be quite the deal.

