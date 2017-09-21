Retail
Shoppers Inside City Point And Dekalb Market Hall Ahead Of Consumer Comfort
The Target Corp logo Mark Kauzlarich - Getty Images
Target

Target App Upgrade Will Make Finding Products and Sales a Lot Easier

Rachel Lewis
9:55 AM ET

Target has made searching for your shopping a little bit easier by introducing in-store maps on the company's app.

Users will be able to create a shopping list and be guided to their location using beacon and Bluetooth technology, the company announced on Thursday. Target added that the maps will be in place for around half its stores in time for the holiday season.

Guests will also be alerted to nearby Cartwheel deals as they traverse around the store.

"This promises to make it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for, so you can fill up your cart and get on your way," said chief digital officer Mike McNamara.

