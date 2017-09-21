Retail
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CybersecuritySEC Hack Possibly Used for Insider Trading Rattles Wall Street
Government Shutdown Begins as Congress Divides on Spending
Satire from FortuneWhat Your Coworker’s Whimsical Socks Are Trying to Tell You: a Guide
Businessman Wearing Individualistic Socks Between Two of His Colleagues
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenHere Are PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi’s Secrets For Managing Her Hectic Life
Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi inspects Pete's Fresh Market in Chicago, April 2015
Maple_Pecan_Latte_2_1
Starbucks
Starbucks

Move Over, Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Starbucks Has a New Fall Drink

Fortune Editors
11:45 AM ET

With the start of pumpkin spice season, coffee giant Starbucks is also unveiling a new flavor: the Maple Pecan Latte.

Starting Friday, Starbucks plans to offer the the Maple Pecan Latte, an espresso and steam milk drink mixed with maple syrup flavor and pecan. The Maple Pecan Latte is being added to Starbucks' fall slate, which already includes its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Dark Mocha Frappucino Blended Beverage.

Related

Shoppers Inside City Point And Dekalb Market Hall Ahead Of Consumer Comfort
TargetTarget App Upgrade Will Make Finding Products and Deals a Lot Easier
Target
Target App Upgrade Will Make Finding Products and Deals a Lot Easier

“Our espresso shot is the core of our handcrafted beverages,” said Debbie Antonio, from Starbucks Beverage Research and Development team, in a statement.

Notably, Starbucks is in fact putting the drink out on the Autumnal equinox, Sept. 22. The pumpkin spice latte officially appeared Sept. 5.

Because consumers appeared to love all things pumpkin spice, company had been gradually releasing the pumpkin spice latte earlier and earlier to capture those stray dollars. Last year, the so-called "PSL" appeared Sept. 1.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE