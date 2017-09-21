Move Over, Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Starbucks Has a New Fall Drink

With the start of pumpkin spice season, coffee giant Starbucks is also unveiling a new flavor: the Maple Pecan Latte.

Starting Friday, Starbucks plans to offer the the Maple Pecan Latte, an espresso and steam milk drink mixed with maple syrup flavor and pecan. The Maple Pecan Latte is being added to Starbucks' fall slate, which already includes its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Dark Mocha Frappucino Blended Beverage.

“Our espresso shot is the core of our handcrafted beverages,” said Debbie Antonio, from Starbucks Beverage Research and Development team, in a statement.

Notably, Starbucks is in fact putting the drink out on the Autumnal equinox, Sept. 22. The pumpkin spice latte officially appeared Sept. 5.

Because consumers appeared to love all things pumpkin spice, company had been gradually releasing the pumpkin spice latte earlier and earlier to capture those stray dollars . Last year, the so-called "PSL" appeared Sept. 1 .