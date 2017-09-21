Here Are All of Paul Manafort’s Tweets About Russia

President Donald Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort, who appears to be in the sights of a Robert Mueller's Russia investigation , had quite a bit to tweet about last year.

Manafort, who joined Twitter ( twtr ) in March 2016 but didn't tweet for the first time until June of that year, didn't shy away from tweets about Russia during the year. But the nature of those tweets—and how some were aimed squarely at Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton—might surprise you.

Fortune on Thursday analyzed Manafort's 160 tweets, published between June and December 2016, to identify any commentary he might have had about Russia.

Here's what we discovered.

The first time Russia was ever mentioned in Manafort's timeline was in July 2016, when he complained of Democrats hurling an "attack" on Russia for allegedly hacking the national committee. He went on to use the tweet to target Clinton, who he said, "put national security at risk."

Dems attack Russia for hacking them but want us to believe that server in HC home was safe from hacking.

HC put national security at risk! - Paul Manafort (@PaulManafort) July 24, 2016

Just days later on July 27, Manafort retweeted a comment from his boss, then-candidate Donald Trump, who called on "Russia or any other country" to share Hillary Clinton emails with the FBI. Manafort retweeted the post without comment.

Another retweet, this time Manafort cited Trump communications strategist Jason Miller on July 27. That day, Miller went on the attack against Clinton after the Democratic candidate said Trump's statement about Russia obtaining and releasing Clinton's emails was "a national security issue." Again, Manafort retweeted without comment.

Moving to August 2, Manafort this time put out his own tweet about Russia, but again talked about "Clinton Cash" and allegations that the Clinton Foundation had "ties to Russia."

ICYMI ‘Clinton Cash’ author brings to light the Clinton Foundation financial corruption and ties to Russia https://t.co/mnLXB48kw9 - Paul Manafort (@PaulManafort) August 2, 2016

The same day, Manafort retweeted Trump, who cited a New York Post article discussing "questions about 'Clinton Cash' from Russians" during the State Department's "reset" period to improve relations with Moscow. It was the last time he mentioned Russia.

Manafort posted his last tweet on December 19, 2016. It was a triumphant message celebrating "President Donald J. Trump!"

President Donald J. Trump!

Nothing more to say except now it is time 'To Make America Great Again'! - Paul Manafort (@PaulManafort) December 20, 2016

Manafort punctuated his excitement with a simple message: "nothing more to say except now it's time 'To Make America Great Again'!"

Since then, Manafort's Twitter account has been dormant, with no mention of Trump or Clinton or the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, pressure on the former Trump campaign chair has intensified.