Kind Bars

KIND Bars Recalled After Packaging Fails to Declare Walnuts

Rachel Lewis
7:39 AM ET

Snack company KIND has recalled a "limited number" of boxes of their Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars after the packaging failed to declare that the bars contained walnuts.

In a statement, the company said that the individually wrapped bars do use the right labelling but the outer packaging—the boxes that they were contained in—does not.

The company said the error came because they removed walnuts from the recipe in March, but a limited number of the bars made with the original recipe were packaged to reflect the new recipe.

It has recalled the following products and insisted that none others are affected:

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box)
Lot Code: BK16264A1
Best Before Date: 12/20/2017

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box)
Lot Code: BK16308A1
Best Before Date: 2/4/18

