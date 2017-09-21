Amazon Says It Will Create 2,000 Jobs With a New Office in New York City

Amazon just announced it will create more than 2,000 new jobs in New York City over the next three years as it plans to open a massive new office in Manhattan next year.

The Seattle-based corporation already employs more than 1,800 people in Manhattan across a myriad of locations, including two new Amazon Books locations at Columbus Circle and Herald's Square. Amazon also recently announced plans to hire 2,250 operations employees at a new, 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center on Staten Island . The new warehouse is Amazon's first in New York state.

The new office will be opened in Lower Manhattan's Financial District at Brookfield’s 5 Manhattan West building. Amazon has secured more than 360,000 square feet of working space, which serve as a hub primarily for Amazon's advertising unit, encompassing marketing, design, and product roles as well as data analyst and engineering teams.

Amazon is now actively hiring for the new jobs and accepting applications online. At number two on Fortune ’s most recent World’s Most Admired Companies list and #12 on the 2017 Fortune 500 , Amazon counts more than 380,000 employees worldwide.

News of the new facility arrives as cities all across North America are now bidding to host Amazon's second headquarters after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a search earlier this month . Amazon expects to spend more than $5 billion building the facilities. One of the criteria that must be met, according to Amazon, is that the host city must have a population of 1 million or more.

With a population of 8,537,673 across all five boroughs as of July 2016, New York City certainly meets at least that requirement.