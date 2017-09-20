Leadership
Most Powerful Women

CEO’s Sexist Tirade Against Neighbor Kathy Griffin Was Caught on Tape

Claire Zillman
9:13 AM ET

The CEO of homebuilder KB Home this past weekend unleashed a sexist and homophobic rant against comedian Kathy Griffin that was caught on tape.

According to audio obtained by The Huffington Post, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger confronted his neighbors Griffin and partner Randy Bick on Saturday after the couple reportedly filed a complaint about noise coming from Mezger's Bel Air property.

Mezger's expletive-filled tirade, in which he referred to Griffin as a “fucking bald dyke" and a “fucking cunt,” was picked up on security cameras at Griffin and Bick's residence. Bick shared the recording with The Huffington Post. (Griffin had recently shaved her head in solidarity with her sister, who was receiving chemotherapy treatment and who died on Thursday.)

"Let's declare war," Mezger is heard saying, "'cause we got a lot to go for. Let's bring it on." He punctuates the passage with several more expletives.

Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune's daily newsletter on the world's most powerful women.

As the recording made the rounds on Tuesday, it prompted backlash against the chief executive. Personal finance guru Suze Orman, for one, called out Mezger's "disgraceful talk."

Mezger also made reference to the now-infamous photo of Griffin holding a fake bloody severed head resembling President Donald Trump. He said Trump had "put the heat on" Griffin.

The photo prompted backlash from the White House in May and cost Griffin her relationship with CNN. Griffin eventually apologized for the photo, acknowledging that it was out of bounds, but she told an Australian TV show in August that she was no longer sorry.

"I don't apologize for that photo anymore," she said. "We have real things to deal with."

The feud between Mezger and his neighbors goes beyond the encounter on Saturday. Since moving into their home a year ago, Griffin and Bick have filed several noise complaints against Mezger, HuffPo reports.

KB Home did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.

In a statement to the New York Times, the publicly-traded company said Mezger had apologized to Griffin and that he regrets "losing his temper and the language he used."

“It does not reflect who he is or what he believes,” the statement said.

The company said Mezger believes there's no excuse for such behavior, but also cited a “series of unneighborly actions” by Griffin and Bick.

Mezger took over as CEO of KB Home (kbh), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, in 2006 after then-CEO Bruce Karatz retired after an internal investigation into backdating of stock options. Mezger previously held the role of COO.

In 2009, KB Home, known for its sustainable building practices, was named to Fortune's Most Admired Companies list, ranking No. 1 among homebuilders.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.

