game of thrones

A Fifth ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Is Now in the Works at HBO

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
1:39 PM ET

Yet another Game of Thrones prequel is reportedly in the works, with one of the HBO fantasy series' Emmy-winning producers set to write the spin-off.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Game of Thrones co-executive producer Bryan Cogman is in the process of writing the fifth announced prequel series for HBO's massively popular fantasy epic. Game of Thrones recently wrapped up its record-breaking seventh season and has only one more season (with just six episodes) remaining in what has been a blockbuster run on HBO, marked by massive viewership and critical acclaim.

With the series coming to an end sometime in the next year or two, Game of Thrones fans are eagerly awaiting news of any potential spin-offs that would extend the franchise spawned from author George R.R. Martin's book series. Earlier this year, Time Warner-owned HBO (twx) confirmed that the network had commissioned four separate spin-off prequels for the popular program, each of which would explore a different time period in the series' fictional history.

We still don't know much about what Cogman's series would focus on, but the show's fans will likely be pleased to hear that the producer is involved. As EW notes, Cogman has been a mainstay on Game of Thrones since the show's first season aired in 2011, and his writing credits include 10 episodes of the show that have already aired, including "Stormborn" from the most recent season. In fact, Cogman has written more Game of Thrones episodes than anyone other than showrunners and co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, both of whom will reportedly not be involved in any of the show's prequels.

While none of the five prequels are guaranteed to ever see the light of day—as is often the case with Hollywood development projects—the fact that HBO has so many potential projects in the works, along with the show's huge appeal, makes it a strong bet that the Game of Thrones franchise will continue in some form after the current series ends.

