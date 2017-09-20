Trump Takes on Rocket Man — CEO Daily, Wednesday 20th September

Good morning.

It's U.N. week here in New York, and President Trump greeted the world leaders gathered here with an unvarnished version of his America First message .

"As president of the United States, I will always put America first, just like you, the leaders of your countries will always and should always put your country first," he said. "All responsible leaders have an obligation to serve their own citizens and the nation-state remains the best vehicle for elevating the human condition."

Speaking at an Atlantic Council dinner I attended later in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau portrayed himself as the anti-Trump, praising the alliances that have "underpinned peace and prosperity since 1945," calling on all to confront bigotry and fascism wherever it rears its head, and promoting a global trade agenda that does "a better job ensuring the benefits of trade extend to the middle class," as well as those struggling to join the middle class.

In his speech, Trump referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "Rocket Man" and threatened to "totally destroy" his country. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who also spoke at the Atlantic Council dinner and stands at risk of having his country destroyed in the crossfire, managed to avoid mentioning North Korea altogether.

I'm leaving this gridlocked city this morning for San Francisco, where Fortune is hosting another dinner with the city of Guangzhou as part of the run up to the Fortune Global Forum being held in that city in December. You can get information on the forum here .

More news below.

