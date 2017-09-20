Tech
Search
Pet TechThis Dog Food Startup’s ‘Smart Scoop’ Promises You’ll Never Run Out of Kibble
MPWIvanka Trump Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression: ‘A Very Challenging, Emotional Time’
President Trump Departs White House For Camp David
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldAmazon Reviewing Its Site After Being Found to Suggest Bomb-Making Ingredients
Amazon.com Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Change the World

How to Save More Than $1,600 on Apple iPhone 8

Don Reisinger
10:49 AM ET

There's not much you can do to save money on the iPhone 8 at launch, but with some planning, you could save more than $1,600 over a two-year period.

The folks over at money-saving site WalletHub have launched a new iPhone 8 calculator to help would-be owners find the best deals on Apple's smartphone. The calculator analyzes the total cost of owning an iPhone over two years, including the cost of buying the handset and paying for wireless carrier services. And ultimately, WalletHub discovered that Walmart's FamilyMobile plans could save customers boatloads of cash.

According to WalletHub, mobile users would pay $1,609 over a two-year period to buy the iPhone 8 and pay for an individual Walmart FamilyMobile plan over that period. That's $917 cheaper than the highest-priced option from Apple (aapl), which allows customers to pay for the handset in 24 monthly installments and get a Verizon individual plan for $2,526.

Related

Pet TechThis Dog Food Startup’s ‘Smart Scoop’ Promises You’ll Never Run Out of Kibble
Pet Tech
This Dog Food Startup’s ‘Smart Scoop’ Promises You’ll Never Run Out of Kibble

The savings are even higher for family plans, which would cost customers $3,082 over a two-year period at Walmart FamilyMobile. The highest-priced family plan comes byway of Apple and AT&T, which would cost customers $4,766 after paying 24 monthly payments and plan costs.

The WalletHub study looks at a variety of carrier plans, including those from AT&T (t), Sprint (s), T-Mobile (tmus), Verizon (vz), Walmart (vz), and Boost Mobile. Its calculator determines whether it's better to buy an iPhone 8 outright or pay for it over a two-year period. It also looks at the carriers' plans and their associated costs. All of the information is accurate as of September 18.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

In addition to suggesting Walmart FamilyMobile would be the cheapest option, WalletHub analyzed which of the big-four carriers are offering the cheapest options for those who want to buy an iPhone 8 when the handset hits store shelves on Friday.

On no-contract individual plans, where customers pay for an iPhone 8 upfront, Sprint is offering the cheapest cost over two years of $1,954. Verizon has the most expensive option at a cost of $2,440.

Customers who choose carrier installment plans will find that AT&T delivers the best price at $2,063 over the two-year period. It's followed by T-Mobile and Verizon, which will offer total costs of $2,285 and $2,404 over the period, respectively.

Consumers who opt to buy an iPhone 8 on Apple's website and sign up for a carrier installment plan there will get the best deal from Sprint at $2,040.

Sprint is similarly offering the best overall pricing on family plans, though at $4,347, it can still be expensive.

However, it's important to note that WalletHub's calculator makes several assumptions, including with plans. Its data is also based solely on the 64GB iPhone 8. Installment plan pricing also assumes an "excellent" credit score, so those who have lower scores might see pricing vary.

You can try out the calculator for yourself by visiting the WalletHub site.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE