Tech
Search
include uInclude U Challenge Day 16: Invest Your Social Capital
SprintT-Mobile and Sprint Could Be Looking to Merge—Again
The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane mariaHurricane Maria Causes ‘Mind Boggling’ Damage in Dominica
Tropical Weather
Change the World

Twitter Says It Is Weeding Out More Users Promoting Terrorism and Violence

Reuters
10:09 AM ET

Twitter said that its internal controls were allowing it to weed out accounts being used for "promotion of terrorism" earlier rather than responding to government requests to close them down.

U.S. and European governments have been pressuring social media companies including Twitter, Facebook (fb), and Alphabet's Google (googl) to fight harder against online radicalization, particularly by violent Islamist groups.

Twitter (twtr) said it had removed 299,649 accounts in the first half of this year for the "promotion of terrorism," a 20% decline from the previous six months. Three-quarters of those accounts were suspended before posting their first tweet.

Less than 1% of account suspensions were due to government requests, the company said, while 95% were thanks to Twitter's internal efforts to combat extremist content with "proprietary tools," up from 74% in the last transparency report.

Twitter defines "promotion of terrorism" as actively inciting or promoting violence "associated with internationally recognized terrorist organizations."

The vast majority of notices from governments concerned "abusive behavior," which includes violent threats, harassment, hateful conduct, and impersonation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE