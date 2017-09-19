Yes, You Can Still Buy Hatchimals at Toys ‘R’ Us

The bankruptcy of onetime toy giant Toys ‘R’ Us caught a lot of people by surprise. The chain, which once ruled the toy industry, found itself in a position familiar to so many other stores affected by the 2017 retail apocalypse: a victim of online sales.

But even though sales have fallen annually since 2012 , there are still a large number of people who rely on Toys ‘R’ Us for help ticking items off of their children's holiday wish lists. The good news for those shoppers: At least for now, the chain is still open for moms and dads on hunt for Hatchimals, an SNES Classic Edition or Fingerlings (it's a thing—ask a parent).

Here's what you need to know.

Is my local Toys ‘R’ Us closing?

Not right now. It's certainly possible—and probably likely—that the chain will shutter some underperforming stores as it looks to balance its books, but it hasn't made any announcements yet.

Can I find this year's hot holiday toy there?

The company says it is well-stocked for the holidays. It also has a long history with toy makers, who have an interest in seeing it stay in business (though some say they're still in the process of evaluating what the bankruptcy filing means for them). Now, whether you'll be able to beat out other parents for that toy, that's another matter...

What if my kid changes his/her mind and no longer finds the toy cool?

No worries. All return policies are still in place and the store continues to honor warranties.

Can I still use a Toys ‘R’ Us gift card?

You can. As the company operates in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it will continue to honor store credits and gift cards. If you're the overly cautious type, you might want to avoid buying one as a present this year, though.

I need a seasonal job. Should I bother applying at Toys ‘R’ Us?

Sure! The company says it plans to bring on thousands of employees in the coming months as it braces for the holiday rush.