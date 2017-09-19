Tech
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Tuesday, September 19
PharmaciesWalgreens Has Finally Been Cleared to Buy Almost 2,000 Rite Aid Stores
The Walgreen Co. logo is displayed in the cosmetics section of one of the company's stores in Kentucky.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionScottie Nell Hughes Says Her Rape Allegation Got Her Kicked Off Fox. Now She’s Suing
Key Speakers At The Politicon Political Convention
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son Presents First-Quarter Earnings
SoftBank Group Corp. founder, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son announces his group earnings during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, 7 August 2017.  NurPhoto NurPhoto via Getty Images
Softbank

How Softbank’s Vision Fund Really Does Spread the Dollars Around

Aaron Pressman
9:18 AM ET

This article first appeared in Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. Sign up here.

“It’s not about taking a bunch of dollar bills and spreading them around.” So said SoftBank’s Deep Nishar over the weekend in conversation with Dan Primack of Axios at a Harvard University event.

I love these moments of perverse clarity, where an executive confronts the topic everyone in the industry is talking about, validates the assertion by denying it, and then offers vague evidence to the contrary. Nishar, a former product executive at Google (googl) and LinkedIn, is an investor now, one of several high-profile people SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son has deployed across the globe to spread around dollars—and seemingly every other currency imaginable.

Nobody doubts Son’s brilliance. An early investor in Yahoo and Alibaba (baba), Son is trying to replicate that success with the $93-billion SoftBank VisionFund and other SoftBank investment vehicles. The problem is that the Vision Fund is a strange beast. It is so massive—its investors range from a Saudi sovereign wealth fund to Apple (aapl) —that small stakes are impossible and large stakes will be tough to grow. The Vision Fund’s impact is so huge that the VC industry is spending much of its time figuring out what Son is up to.

The list of SoftBank’s recent investments is long: WeWork, FlipKart, Fanatics are just a few on the receiving end of billion-dollar investments. Slack collected $250 million most recently.

Son also is placing bets on multiple horses, investing, for example, in Didi as well as, reportedly, Uber. (Nishar again: SoftBank’s approach is not “to bet on every odd number on the roulette table.”) Several press outlets suggested Son was seeding the ride-hailing market because competition is good for all. My take: An investor with stakes in multiple players will urge each to quit subsidizing rides and raise prices.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE