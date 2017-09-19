FCA RAM pickup trucks sit on display at the Key Auto Mall car dealership in Moline, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015.

FCA RAM pickup trucks sit on display at the Key Auto Mall car dealership in Moline, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. Photograph by Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler voluntarily recalled an estimated 444,000 heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks in the U.S. after customers reported water pumps overheating and potentially causing a fire.

The automaker will inspect and replace, if necessary, the water pumps. An additional 46,200 vehicles in Canada and 4,500 vehicles outside of North America are also being recalled.

The automaker says it's unaware of any related injuries or accidents. The troublesome water pump is no longer used in FCA vehicles, the company said. Customers are urged to bring their vehicles to a dealer if a warning light appears on an affected vehicle's dashboard.

The recall is limited to trucks equipped with 6.7-liter engines. Affected customers will be advised when service becomes available. The affected vehicles are model year 2013 to 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups as well as 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.

Customers who have questions should call the company's U.S. recall information center at (800)-853-1403.