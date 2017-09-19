The World’s Biggest and Narrowest Chick-Fil-A Is Coming to Manhattan

Retail
Christina Austin
5:44 PM ET

Southerns in New York City, rejoice! Chick-Fil-A is opening its fourth Manhattan location in 2018, a monster of a fast-food restaurant that may be the greatest of them all.

The five-story building, complete with a rooftop terrace, will join the city's skyline near the new Fulton Center subway station, mere walking distance from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan. The rooftop terrace will offer exquisite views of One World Trade Center (the erstwhile "Freedom Tower"), the fourth-tallest building in the world. Thankfully, the view will not ever be obstructed since the new Chick-fil-A location is directly next door to a subway station.

144 Fulton Street will be more than double the size of any existing Chick-Fil-A, measuring 12,000 square feet. (Most apartments in New York greatly pale in comparison.) While the site is relatively huge, it is also—interestingly—the company's narrowest location, just 15 feet wide.

Two of the five levels will be dedicated to food preparation, while the other three will seat up to 140 patrons. The building will pay homage to the fallen Twin Towers with glass storefronts.

While some customers—including this writer—may be thrilled that the popular fried chicken joint has another spot in the city, others find the company's opposition to gay rights unsettling. With that said, the chain still boasts being the eighth most popular fast food chain in the U.S. by sales and a formidable rival to Kentucky Fried Chicken and Popeyes, among others.

