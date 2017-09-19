Another Uber Faux Pax, Andy Murray’s Op-Ed, Chelsea Manning Speaks Up

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Valentina ( @valzarya ) here. A warm welcome to former readers of Fortune's World's Most Powerful Women newsletter, some of whom may be reading this one for the first time. We hope you'll let us know what you think of the Broadsheet—and send us any hot global news tips! On to the headlines: Uber is in hot water (yes, again), Chelsea Manning says the U.S. is a "dystopia," and Andy Murray talks sexism in tennis. Enjoy your Tuesday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • Where's the line? This Bloomberg piece (provocatively titled "Will Britain Keep Investing in a Sex Offender’s Venture Fund?") delves into the story of Stefan Glaenzer, the former executive chairman of online music service Last.fm, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2012 for rubbing his groin against a woman on a crowded train. Three years later, a number of investors—among them state-run British Business Bank—invested $23.1 million in Glaenzer's VC firm Passion Capital. That fund was raised before sexual harassment in the venture capital industry became the mainstream discussion that it is today. Now, as Glaenzer seeks investments in another fund, it'll be interesting to see what kind of success he has wooing investors. His supporters (who declined to be named in Bloomberg 's story) insist that he is being unfairly associated with the debate about industry sexism. They argue that he's guilty of an isolated incident and unlike, say, Binary Capital's Justin Caldbeck, did not repeatedly make unwanted advances towards female founders seeking investment. His reputation is already sullied, they say, and that is punishment enough. Yet, even if it is true that Glaenzer is a one-time offender, investments speak louder than LinkedIn posts. Giving money to a known sex offender not only sends the message to women that their safety is of little concern, it also tells other potential offenders that this kind of behavior is tolerated—and even rewarded.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • UberEATS its words. Uber chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John's reaction to the company's latest faux pas: "Oh hell no." The offense? A promotion the company sent customers in Bangalore that read, “Dear Husbands, a gentle reminder – Today is Wife Appreciation Day! Order on UberEATS and let your wife take a day off from the kitchen.” Fortune • Pakistan's heiress apparent. Kulsoom Sharif, wife of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won a crucial seat in the country's parliamentary election Sunday. However, the real heir to Pakistan's political throne is considered to be the former PM's 43-year-old daughter, Maryam Nawaz. She steered her mom's campaign while the latter underwent cancer treatment in London. Maryam and her father both face trial over corruption charges. WSJ • Furber's on fire. Sara Furber, a 20-year Wall Street veteran and former Morgan Stanley managing director, is the head of listings at brand-new stock exchange IEX. The exchange, which will compete with NYSE and Nasdaq, got SEC approval in June and will be up and running next month, meaning Furber is poised to become one of the finance world's MPWs. She's ready: "Looking back one of the biggest things I wish someone had told me is it’s inversely correlated. The higher-profile, more responsibility roles, the more flexibility you have to structure your life the way you want." Guardian • Saddened by Suu Kyi. Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi refused to criticize the country's military in a speech to foreign dignitaries Tuesday—much to the disappointment of the international community. Myanmar's armed forces have been accused of launching an ethnic cleansing campaign against nearly half a million Rohingya Muslims. Government officials have accused the Rohingya—who have suffered decades of persecution—of burning their own houses to hijack international public opinion. Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has done nothing to correct that record. New York Times • Well said, Andy. Tennis star Andy Murray pens an op-ed about sexism in tennis, noting that because he chose a female coach (Amelie Mauresmo), he's "often asked about that." Responding to those sexist queries, Murray writes, "People often underestimate the amount of work that it takes to become a top tennis player. And that work ethic is the same whether you are a man or a woman." BBC MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Fox News has named Laura Ingraham host of The Ingraham Angle , a new primetime show to debut on Oct. 30th. Jennifer Dulski , COO and president of Change.org, is joining Facebook as Head of Groups.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • Investing in Elle. Sallie Krawcheck's female-focused digital investment platform Ellevest has raised another $34 million in funding. The round was led by Rethink Impact and included Salesforce Ventures and CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund. Krawcheck says the capital will go toward adding human planners to the platform, something she says clients have been asking for. Bloomberg • Another first. On Sunday, Ana Carrasco of Spain became the first woman to win an individual world championship motorcycle race in the history of the sport. She claimed victory at the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, which took place in Portugal this weekend. The Guardian • Hi-tech couture. The New Yorker profiles Iris van Herpen, who is "considered to be one of the most innovative and consequential fashion designers currently at work." Much of her clothing—which has been worn by avant-garde fashionistas like Lady Gaga and Bjork—employs unexpected materials (think metal, acrylic, and silicone) and 3-D printing. New Yorker Share today's Broadsheet with a friend.

Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.