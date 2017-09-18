Term Sheet — Monday, September 18

THREE THINGS

MORE SOFTBANK : If you’re starting to lose track of all of SoftBank’s investments, you’re not alone. As previously reported (and now confirmed), messaging company Slack raised $250 million in fresh funding at a $5.1 billion valuation , which is up from $3.8 billion. Investors include SoftBank’s Vision Fund and Accel. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield told Fortune in an email the new funding will bring the company “long term flexibility and resources” to move faster. (And perhaps try to keep well-funded rivals Microsoft, Cisco, and Google at bay.)

Although it might appear that SoftBank is just throwing money around at this point, a senior SoftBank executive told Recode that’s not a fair assessment. “It’s not about taking a bunch of dollar bills and spreading them around,” said Deep Nishar, SoftBank’s managing director, noting that the company is looking at making similar investments in Europe and South America.

UP FOR SALE: After 50 years in operation, legendary music publishing magazine Rolling Stone is giving in to the pressures of the media industry. Founder Jann Wenner plans to sell the company’s controlling stake amid falling ad revenues. Although we don't know how much the magazine will be sold for, the company sold its other titles — Us Weekly for $100 million and Men's Journal for an undisclosed amount — to American Media. Rolling Stone could be the publishing company's next target. “Publishing is a completely different industry than what it was,” Rolling Stone’s COO Gus Wenner said in an interview last week . “The trends go in one direction, and we are very aware of that.” You know the media landscape is looking pretty bleak when you’ve got phrases like “ surprise layoffs ” and “ mini bloodbath ” making the rounds.

WOMEN IN TECH: Over the weekend, Ellen Pao wrote an op-ed for The New York Times about whether anything has changed for women in tech. She says most companies don’t address the underlying problems of bias against underrepresented employees, but instead pay only “lip service” to diversity and inclusion. She adds:

Certain actions, and lack of action, could keep us in this unfair loop indefinitely. Public apologies and one-off actions are superficial ways to react to criticism or put on a happy face, but they often cover up company culture failures that are hard to fix, especially if no one is seriously trying. Read the full op-ed here.

Correction: The Riverside Company raised more than 312 million euro ( $371 million) for its fifth Europe-focused fund. Tuesday’s Term Sheet misstated the amount in dollars, not euros.