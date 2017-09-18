Entertainment
Search
IntelIntel Chips Help Waymo’s Self-Driving Minivans Make Decisions in Real Time
Change the WorldSprint Follows AT&T With Free Apple iPhone 8 Offer
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
The Ledger5 Big Bitcoin Crashes: What We Learned
Chinese stocks rise after Beijing unleashes emergency support
will-and-grace-blog
Courtesy of Shake Shack
Shake Shack

Shake Shack Is Selling Will & Grace-Inspired Milkshakes

Emily Price
1:04 PM ET

Will and Grace is coming back to TV later this month. To celebrate, Shake Shack is selling two new milkshakes inspired by the show, and one of them is alcoholic.

The shakes, which are inspired by characters on the show, officially go on sale today and will be sold at Shake Shack’s Los Angeles and New York City locations until October 1st.

Your two options are:

  • Will & Grace Shake ($5.99): Cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard blended with Shack fudge and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar
  • Jack & Karen Shake ($5.99): Strawberry frozen custard blended with prosecco and topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and raspberry dust.

For every shake sold, Shake Shack and NBC will also be donating $2 to GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

Will and Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28th.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE