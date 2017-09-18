Rachel Bloom Gave the Ultimate Emmys Plug to Luxury Consignment Site TheRealReal

"Who are you wearing?" is perhaps the most expected question uttered on the awards show red carpet.

But at the 69th annual Prime Time Emmys on Sunday night, actress Rachel Bloom gave an unexpected answer.

The star of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend told E!'s Giuliana Rancic that she was wearing Gucci, but she admitted that the brand hadn't lent her the dress (as is typical for such events). Rather, Bloom had bought the gown herself.

"[I]t is hard to get places to lend to me because I am not a size zero, but also I can afford it, so it’s okay,” she said.

Since Bloom owns the dress (which retails for $3,500 at Saks Fifth Avenue), she can resell it. In fact, she intends to do just that.

“I do have an account on TheRealReal. My writing partner sells all of her clothes there," Bloom said. "Take a look on TheRealReal for this dress tomorrow.”

Rachel Bloom in her Gucci gown at the 2017 Emmys. AFP Contributor

TheRealReal, founded in 2011, is a luxury consignment site that primarily serves women. In June, it raised $50 million in private equity from Great Hill Partners, which, at the time, was the biggest round led by a female-founded company this year. The round brought the company's fundraising sum to $173 million, making it a standout among women-run startups.

CEO Julie Wainright told Fortune in an interview in 2016 that the site had signed up 4.5 million users and sold over 2 million items. It sold $200 million worth of goods in 2015, double the amount from the year prior.

In addition to giving TheRealReal a high-profile plug, Bloom called attention to the fashion industry's bias for skinny women.

“It’s getting harder and harder for me to find clothes without buying them,” she said. “That’s the whole problem with the fashion industry: My body size is literally normal and healthy but when you put me next to a model I look obese.”