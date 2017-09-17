Luxury
The $10K Day

How to Have a Spectacular Day in Oahu, Hawaii

Adam Erace
10:00 AM ET

We asked Leea Evaimalo, who runs the concierge desk at the luxurious, year-old Four Seasons Resort at Ko Olina, to plan a special, singular day in Oahu...

Start by hiring a private chauffeur. First stop: brunch at Chinatown’s Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop, followed by a drive to the Kalaeloa Airport, where your helicopter awaits.

Take in Oahu’s landmarks and views from above while sipping Champagne, before landing at ­Kualoa Ranch for a guided horseback ride through the verdant Ka’a’awa Valley.

The Lanikai beach in Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii. PATRICK BAZ — AFP/Getty Images 

After returning to the hotel, climb aboard the resort’s 75-foot private yacht for a four-hour cruise that explores secluded bays along Oahu’s leeward coast.

Once back on shore, end the day on a high note with a five-course meal, complete with chef-selected wine pairings, at Alan Wong’s in Honolulu.

A version of this article appears in the Sept 15, 2017 issue of Fortune as a sidebar in the article, "The Gathering Place." We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.

