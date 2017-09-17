Emmys 2017 Nominations List: The Actors, Actresses, and Series Up for Awards

It's that time of year again.

On Sunday night comedian Stephen Colbert of CBS's The Late Show will host the 2017 Emmy Awards, officially the 69th running of the primetime ceremony (not to be confused with its daytime sibling).

Which shows, actors and actresses will go home with a statuette? We won't know until later tonight, but the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has already given its nod to many deserving contenders. (Among them: NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld , both of which earned 22 nominations each.)

As an industry, entertainment and media companies face a complicated outlook. Mature segments like film, pay television, and TV advertising are under pressure; digital viewing is on the rise, but at a slowing pace. PricewaterhouseCoopers predicts that global entertainment and media industry revenue will rise from $1.8 trillion in 2016 to $2.2 trillion in 2021; in the U.S., it's expected to increase from $635 billion in 2016 to $759 billion by 2021.

Still, keep an eye out for tech giants turned entertainment innovators. Here's what to expect from Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu at this year's ceremony. (And here's our look at what an Emmy win is worth .)

The CBS broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. ( Here's how to watch it online .) Until then, here's a look at who's in the mix:

For the Drama Series category, the nominees are: Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us, Westworld

For the Comedy Series category, the nominees are: Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Veep

For the Limited Series category, the nominees are: Big Little Lies, Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, Genius, The Night Of

For the TV Movie category, the nominees are: Black Mirror: San Junipero, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Sherlock: The Lying Detective, The Wizard of Lies

For the Lead Actor, Drama category, the nominees are: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us ; Anthony Hopkins, Westworld ; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul ; Matthew Rhys, The Americans ; Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan ; Kevin Spacey, House of Cards ; Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

For the Lead Actor, Comedy category, the nominees are: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish ; Aziz Ansari, Master of None ; Zach Galifianakis, Baskets ; Donald Glover, Atlanta ; William H. Macy, Shameless ; Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

For the Lead Actoress, Drama category, the nominees are: Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder ; Claire Foy, The Crown ; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale ; Keri Russell, The Americans ; Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld ; Robin Wright, House of Cards

For the Lead Actress, Comedy category, the nominees are: Pamela Adlon, Better Things ; Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie ; Allison Janney, Mom ; Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep ; Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish ; Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

For the Lead Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series category, the nominees are: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of ; Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective ; Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies ; Ewan McGregor, Fargo ; Geoffrey Rush, Genius ; John Turturro, The Night Of

For the Lead Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series category, the nominees are: Carrie Coon, Fargo ; Felicity Huffman, American Crime ; Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies ; Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan ; Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan ; Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

For the Supporting Actor, Drama category, the nominees are: Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul ; Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us ; David Harbour, Stranger Things ; Michael Kelly, House of Cards ; John Lithgow, The Crown ; Mandy Patinkin, Homeland ; Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

For the Supporting Actor, Comedy category, the nominees are: Louie Anderson, Baskets ; Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live ; Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ; Ty Burrell, Modern Family ; Tony Hale, Veep ; Matt Walsh, Veep

For the Supporting Actress, Drama category, the nominees are: Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black ; Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things ; Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale ; Chrissy Metz, This Is Us ; Thandie Newton, Westworld ; Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

For the Supporting Actress, Comedy category, the nominees are: Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live ; Anna Chlumsky, Veep ; Kathryn Hahn, Transparent ; Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live ; Judith Light, Transparent ; Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

For the Supporting Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series category, the nominees are: Bill Camp, The Night Of ; Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan ; Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies ; David Thewlis, Fargo ; Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan ; Michael Kenneth Williams , The Night Of

For the Supporting Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series category, the nominees are: Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan ; Laura Dern, Big Little Lies ; Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan ; Regina King, American Crime ; Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies ; Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

For the Variety Talk Series category, the nominees are: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee; Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; The Late Late Show with James Corden; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert; Real Time with Bill Maher

For the Variety Sketch Series category, the nominees are: Billy on the Street; Documentary Now!; Drunk History; Portlandia; Saturday Night Live; Tracy Ullman’s Show

For the Reality Competition Series category, the nominees are: The Amazing Race; American Ninja Warrior; Project Runway; RuPaul’s Drag Race; Top Chef; The Voice

For the Directing for a Comedy Series category, the nominees are: Donald Glover, Atlanta ; Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley ; Morgan Sackett, Veep ; David Mandel, Veep ; Dale Stern, Veep

For the Directing for a Drama Series category, the nominees are: Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul ; Stephen Daldry, The Crown ; Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale ; Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale ; Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland ; The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things ; Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

For the Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special category, the nominees are: Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies ; Noah Hawley, Fargo ; Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan ; Ron Howard, Genius ; James Marsh, The Night Of ; Steve Zaillian, The Night Of

For the Directing for a Variety Series category, the nominees are: Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner, Drunk History ; Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live! ; Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ; Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ; Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

For the Writing for a Drama Series category, the nominees are: Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans ; Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul ; Peter Morgan, The Crown ; Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale ; The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things ; Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

For the Writing for a Comedy Series category, the nominees are: Donald Glover, Atlanta ; Stephen Glover, Atlanta ; Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Master of None ; Alec Berg, Silicon Valley ; Billy Kimball, Veep ; David Mandel, Veep

For the Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special category, the nominees are: David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies ; Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero ; Noah Hawley, Fargo ; Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan ; Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan ; Richard Price & Steven Zaillian, The Night Of

For the Writing for a Variety Series category, the nominees are: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee; Last Week Tonight With John Oliver; Late Night With Seth Meyers; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; Saturday Night Live

For live coverage of the event, visit our friends at Entertainment Weekly and People .