Energy
Search
Paris agreementThere’s a Chance the U.S. Might Stay in the Paris Agreement
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
North KoreaU.N. Has ‘Exhausted Options’ on North Korea, Says U.S. Ambassador
UN Security Council Holds An Emergency Meeting On North Korean Threat
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
General MotorsGeneral Motors is Recalling 2.5 Million Cars in China Over Faulty Airbags
Daily Life in Liling
HAITI-WEATHER-HURRICANE
Hurricane Maria threatens weary Caribbean with more destruction. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
Caribbean

The Caribbean Islands are Preparing for Another Hurricane, This Time Called Maria

Reuters
Sep 17, 2017

A second powerful storm in as many weeks was bearing down on a string of battered Caribbean islands, with forecasters saying that Maria had strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday and would intensify before hitting the Leeward Islands on Monday night.

Maria was about 275 miles (445 km) east-southeast of the Leeward island of Dominica with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph) per hour at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"Maria ... could be near major hurricane intensity when it affects portions of the Leeward Islands over the next few days, bringing dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall hazards," the forecaster said.

Related

President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
Paris agreementThere’s a Chance the U.S. Might Stay in the Paris Agreement
Paris agreement
There’s a Chance the U.S. Might Stay in the Paris Agreement

Maximum sustained winds were expected to accelerate to 120 miles per hour within 72 hours, by which time the hurricane could reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory with a weakened economy and fragile power grid.

The government of Puerto Rico has already begun preparations for Maria, which is expected to make landfall there on Tuesday, officials said.

The storm is moving west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour (24 kph) and is expected to cross the Leeward Islands on Monday night, the NHC said.

Hurricane warnings were in place for the French island of Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, while a hurricane watch was in effect for U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, and Anguilla.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia and Martinique.

Maria is approaching the eastern Caribbean less than two weeks after Irma hammered the region before overrunning Florida. That storm, one of the most powerful ever recorded in the Atlantic with winds up to 185 miles per hour (298 kph), killed at least 84 people, more than half of them in the Caribbean.

The NHS also issued a tropical storm watch for portions of the U.S. mid-Atlantic and New England coast by Tuesday as a second hurricane, Jose, moved slowly north from its current position in the Atlantic Ocean about 335 miles (535 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The eye of Jose, with top sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph), should remain off the U.S. East Coast, the NHS said.

Even so, by Tuesday it could bring tropical storm conditions from Fenwick Island, Delaware, to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and from East Rockaway Inlet on New York's Long Island to the Massachusetts island of Nantucket.

Up to five inches (13 cm) of rain could fall over parts of the area, and the storm could bring dangerous surf and rip currents as well.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE