Woman Arrested for Dumping Blue Paint Over Wall Street’s Charging Bull

An activist protesting President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement admitted to vandalizing the Charging Bull statue on Wall Street and was arrested.

The New York City Police Department said that the bull statue was found covered in blue paint this week, and the Fearless Girl statue that stands across from it was wearing a sash that said "Draw the blue line," CNBC reported.

Courtney Fallon, of Greenpoint, was arrested and charged with graffiti and criminal mischief the NYPD told CNBC.

Draw The Blue Line is the name of a group protesting Trump's Paris agreement decision. The name represents the idea of covering the world with horizontal blue lines to signify rising sea levels, Fallon told CNBC in an email.

Fallon said she hoped the movement would catch the attention of United Nations members and delegates who might consider pushing climate agreement commitments further.

Wall Street bull was splashed w/ paint this morning, in apparent protest of the Paris pullout. No place for vandalism in public debate. pic.twitter.com/N4XFmPmd4f - Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 14, 2017

The vandalism was noticed Thursday morning and both the paint and sash were quickly removed, Pix11 reported.