China has become the world's largest car market in recent years, and Chinese leaders are acutely sensitive to matters of face. So it was something of a shock when General Motors chief executive Mary Barra, during a visit to Shanghai Friday, publicly challenged the Chinese government's declaration that it intends to join European economies in phasing out gas-powered vehicles.

Barra said GM is moving at full speed to develop electric cars. But she said consumers not government should decide how cars are powered. “I think it’s best when, instead of being mandated, customers are choosing the technology because it meets their needs,” she said.

The statement was straightforward but brave. GM sells more cars in China than it does in any other market , including the United States. And yet GM's strategy for producing energy efficient vehicles is focused on hybrids propelled by a mix of electric and fossil fuels. The U.S. auto giant need to satisfy the needs of customers in China, where people use cars primarily for intra-city travel, and also the United States, where a large percentage of drivers use cars to get from city to city.

New York Times Shanghai correspondent Keith Bradsher, who covered the global auto industry from Detroit for many years before coming to Asia, discerned "geopolitics" at play. China, he noted, is " unenthusiastic about plug-in hybrids because most of the patents are owned by foreign automakers, particularly Japanese multinational companies [while] Chinese carmakers have been stronger in battery-electric cars."

GM is among a host of global companies that depend on China to keep growing but find it increasingly difficult to cater to consumers in China and the rest of the world. Apple faces a similar dilemma in rolling out the iPhone X. Not long ago, Apple was the top seller in China. But, as the Wall Street Journal notes, Apple's market share has fallen to about 7% , from an estimated 16.5% in late 2014, as Chinese rivals have improved their technology and proved more agile in offering models adapted to local tastes. Greater China, which includes the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, accounted for 22% of Apple’s sales last year. As I've noted previously in this space, Chinese consumers are far less willing than global counterparts to pay a premium for Apple's operating system because they can find just about all the functions they need from the Internet on WeChat, which functions just as well on Android as it does on iOs.

