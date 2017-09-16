Good morning.
China has become the world's largest car market in recent years, and Chinese leaders are acutely sensitive to matters of face. So it was something of a shock when General Motors chief executive Mary Barra, during a visit to Shanghai Friday, publicly challenged the Chinese government's declaration that it intends to join European economies in phasing out gas-powered vehicles.
Barra said GM is moving at full speed to develop electric cars. But she said consumers not government should decide how cars are powered. “I think it’s best when, instead of being mandated, customers are choosing the technology because it meets their needs,” she said.
The statement was straightforward but brave. GM sells more cars in China than it does in any other market, including the United States. And yet GM's strategy for producing energy efficient vehicles is focused on hybrids propelled by a mix of electric and fossil fuels. The U.S. auto giant need to satisfy the needs of customers in China, where people use cars primarily for intra-city travel, and also the United States, where a large percentage of drivers use cars to get from city to city.
New York Times Shanghai correspondent Keith Bradsher, who covered the global auto industry from Detroit for many years before coming to Asia, discerned "geopolitics" at play. China, he noted, is "unenthusiastic about plug-in hybrids because most of the patents are owned by foreign automakers, particularly Japanese multinational companies [while] Chinese carmakers have been stronger in battery-electric cars."
GM is among a host of global companies that depend on China to keep growing but find it increasingly difficult to cater to consumers in China and the rest of the world. Apple faces a similar dilemma in rolling out the iPhone X. Not long ago, Apple was the top seller in China. But, as the Wall Street Journal notes, Apple's market share has fallen to about 7%, from an estimated 16.5% in late 2014, as Chinese rivals have improved their technology and proved more agile in offering models adapted to local tastes. Greater China, which includes the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, accounted for 22% of Apple’s sales last year. As I've noted previously in this space, Chinese consumers are far less willing than global counterparts to pay a premium for Apple's operating system because they can find just about all the functions they need from the Internet on WeChat, which functions just as well on Android as it does on iOs.
Politics and Policy
Next stop, Asia. Trump has announced that his maiden Asia tour of China, Japan and South Korea will likely happen in November, with a likely stop at the Apec summit in Vietnam. The meeting comes after the five-yearly Communist Party congress, and pundits expect Trump to use his facetime with Chinese President Xi Jinping to press him on issues of trade and North Korea's nuclear program. AFP
Singing Xi's praises. On a recent visit to Hong Kong, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said he had never been "an anti-China guy" and praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as the world leader Trump most respects. The turnaround comes a day after Bannon compared China to pre-Nazi Germany in an interview with the New York Times and his generally combative stance towards China during his time in the White House. Guardian
Not even God. China has passed new rules to manage religious practices in the country, to prevent foreign infiltration and the spread of extremist ideology. The regulations, which further restrict citizens from practicing their faith outside state-approved organizations, will take effect in February. Reuters
Guo rapped for rape. A former aide to troubled Chinese dissident Guo Wengui has brought a lawsuit against him in the New York courts for sexual assault. The rape allegation comes just as Guo is reported applying for asylum in the United States. Guo fled China for the US in 2014, and has been unleashing torrents of graft accusations against top party officials on social media since. Caixin
The spy's the limit. New Zealand’s national intelligence agency is investigating a China-born member of parliament for being a potential China spy. Jian Yang, a naturalised New Zealand citizen who was elected in 2011, had previously spent a decade at leading Chinese military colleges known for training elite intelligence officers. FT
Out of the gates. Outspoken Chinese critic and media academic Qiao Mu has left China for Washington, citing China's growing clampdown on political dissent. Qiao, a former journalism professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University and a long-time human rights advocate, has been barred from teaching since 2014 for his public support for ideas such as multi-party democracy and freedom of speech. Guardian
Do not pass 'Go'. Meanwhile, China has barred Wu Rongrong, an activist who was previously campaigned against sexual harassment, from leaving the country for a decade — one of the longest single travel bans it has issued. Wu was one of five women known as China’s “Feminist Five” and will miss her enrolment for a law degree at a Hong Kong university because of the injunction. FT
Trade and Economy
Deal undone. Trump has blocked a Chinese-backed private equity firm from buying American chipmaker Lattice for $1.3 billion, as a signal to Beijing that US will oppose takeover deals that involve technologies with potential military applications. The tech-focused fund is partially backed by China’s central government and is indirectly linked to its space program. China, in response, has urged the US not to apply protectionist measures against corporate acquisitions in the name of security. Reuters
Eviction notice. China is setting up a new database to track and deter people from maliciously registering trademarks they have no intention to use. In addition to the blacklist of repeat offenders, authorities will also heighten scrutiny of new trademark applications, especially for filings linked to celebrities. Caixin
Driving clean. China has a set a 2020 target for its plan to incorporate the use of ethanol in gasoline nationally. The move will drive up demand for corn, which China has a large stockpile of, and clean up the country's polluted skies, but trade partners worry the promotion of biofuels will worsen the blow to major oil producers. Reuters
Quantum leaps. China has called for tenders on its plan to build the world’s largest quantum research facility in Hefei, China's industrial and scientific nucleus. The 37-hectare site will serve as the base for China's ambitious plans to build an 'unhacklable' quantum communications network. China launched the world’s first quantum communication satellite in June. South China Morning Post
Technology and Innovation
Ban on coins. China has asked regional regulators to outlaw all cryptocurrency online exchange trading by the end of September, prompting two platforms to announce their imminent closure. Ever since Chinese authorities issued a ban on initial coin offerings last week, citing high risks for users, Bitcoin's value has dropped by 30 per cent. Bloomberg
All worked up. American shared-office unicorn WeWork is suing Chinese rival UrWork for trademark infringement in the US, just weeks ahead of UrWork's first US launch in New York. WeWork, valued at about $20bn, claims UrWork's company name is "deceptively similar" and wants to block them from using it as a trademark in the US. FT
Print on demand. The government of Chongqing, one of China's major cities, has made it mandatory for companies with 3D printing capabilities to register with the police. The move is to deter businesses from using the technology for criminal activities, such as producing illegal items or the digital blueprints for these items, state media said. South China Morning Post
Tencent and Alibaba's duet. Ahead of a rumoured $10b IPO, Tencent Music is signing a partnership with Alibaba to increase its dominance of the Chinese music-streaming industry. The deal gives Tencent the right to stream Alibaba's database of Chinese and Japanese music, in exchange for Alibaba's access to Tencent's catalogue from exclusive deals with global music labels such as Sony and Universal Music. The Drum
