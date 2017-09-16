Here’s the Latest on Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8

Needless to say, it was a very big week for Apple .

On Tuesday, the company kicked off the first event at its new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. to show off all-new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and a refreshed Apple TV. And since then, more details have emerged about Apple's latest innovations.

Read on for our look at the biggest Apple news of the week, headlined, of course, by the new iPhone X.

This is Fortune ’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news . Here's last week's roundup .

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Quick Hits:

One more thing... In case you're wondering, Apple has announced a right way and a wrong way to pronounce iPhone X . It's iPhone "ten" and not iPhone "ex."