CEO DailyCEO Daily: Saturday, 16 September, 2017
Change the World

Here’s the Latest on Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8

Don Reisinger
9:00 AM ET

Needless to say, it was a very big week for Apple.

On Tuesday, the company kicked off the first event at its new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. to show off all-new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and a refreshed Apple TV. And since then, more details have emerged about Apple's latest innovations.

Read on for our look at the biggest Apple news of the week, headlined, of course, by the new iPhone X.

This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here's last week's roundup.

  1. Three new iPhones headlined Apple's event. At the top of the food chain is the new iPhone X, featuring a glass and stainless steel design, and a 5.8-inch screen that nearly covers its face. The iPhone X also comes with wireless charging and is the first to offer Face ID, a new technology that verifies users' identities by scanning their faces before letting them into the phone.
  2. Apple also unveiled smaller upgrades to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus called the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The new devices come with glass designs, wireless charging, and improved cameras. They also have fingerprint sensors that are unavailable in the iPhone X, along with smaller screens that measure 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches, respectively.
  3. As expected, the Apple Watch Series 3 made an appearance at the Tuesday's event. The smartwatch looks nearly identical to last year's Series 2, but it is the first from Apple (aapl) to come with cellular connectivity. The feature means users will be able to leave their iPhones at home and still be able to take and place calls via their Apple Watches. Apps running on Apple Watch Series 3 can also take advantage of a LTE connection and work when untethered from an iPhone.
  4. The Apple TV set-top box that users connect to their televisions is also getting an update in the form of the Apple TV 4K. The set-top box now works with 4K video content, allowing users to enjoy ultra-high-definition movies and television shows. It also has a more powerful processor so that it can play more data-intensive video games and other apps that can otherwise cause the images to stutter.
  5. Since its iPhones are now compatible with wireless charging, and its Apple Watch Series 3 is, as well, Apple gave a sneak peek of a new wireless charging pad that it's working on. AirPower will charge up to three devices at once, and work with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple's AirPods.
  6. Although the iPhone X starts at $999, Apple isn't offering any discounts on its AppleCare+ warranty program for the device. The iPhone X's warranty will cost $199 and give customers the same two years of hardware repair and technical support as is available for other devices. The iPhone 8's plan, meanwhile, costs $129.
  7. In a surprising move, Apple quietly raised the price on its iPad Pro tablets by $50 following its Apple event. The move came despite Apple adding no new features to the devices. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro now starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $929.
  8. Looking for the best time to get a deal on Apple's new iPhones? Deal-tracking site Best Black Friday has predicted that Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—may be best time, and that retailers may offer free gift cards with iPhone purchases.

Quick Hits:

One more thing...In case you're wondering, Apple has announced a right way and a wrong way to pronounce iPhone X. It's iPhone "ten" and not iPhone "ex."

