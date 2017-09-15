Here's your week in review, in haiku:
1.
Domestic terror
condemned, DACA back on top.
Sessions needs a hug.
2.
It’s TIME, said Nancy.
Graydon, Cindi and Robbie:
“Meet you at the bar.”
3.
Rohingya fleeing:
Myanmar now hell on earth.
What’s a peace prize for?
4.
If only Niall gave
Selena his kidney. Is
that Too Much To Ask?
5.
A faraway death.
Cassini kisses Saturn:
the final star turn.
This weekend, keep looking to the stars.
On Point
How Jemele Hill mastered the white patriarchy at ESPN
Jemele Hill, the ESPN anchor under fire for her Twitter-based critiques of President Trump, has inspired solidarity from both her black colleagues and the broader Twittersphere (check out the #NaziBucketChallenge for more.) This profile from The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis digs into the long-simmering debates about what she and her co-host Michael Smith are doing with and to the SportsCenter brand, and how Hill navigated her way to the top spot. “Hill saw her rise more glumly, as if she had triumphed within a system that in many ways was stacked against her. As she put it to me, ‘I won the war of attrition.’”
Looking to market to ‘Jew Haters’? Facebook can help
Facebook’s self-service ad platform allowed reporters from ProPublica to place ads in the news feeds of some 2,300 people “who expressed interest in the topics of ‘Jew hater,’ ‘How to burn jews,’ or, ‘why jews ruin the world.’’ The three reporters paid $30 to target these groups with a promoted post; the categories from which they were able to select had been created by algorithm, said Facebook. They have vowed to explore ways to fix the problem.
A Florida millionaire takes in stranded post-Irma foster kids
Enter Marc Bell, a millionaire and board member of a Miami-area foster care community, who took 70 foster kids into his 27,000 square foot mansion after he learned that they were stranded in a shelter after their own residence remained without electricity. It’s been fun, evidently – with an arcade room and activities like manicures and sing-a-longs. Bell is a former owner of Penthouse magazine.
#IncludeU challenge: Let it go
If you’re human, then there’s probably a story in your past that you’ve been letting define you. Let it go, says Harold O’Neal, pianist, composer and actor, in this latest #IncludeU30 entry. His story involved a decision he made on his 18th birthday that nearly got him killed. And while the decision to reframe his life allowed him to find and keep the kind of mentors who helped launch his success, his friends were not so lucky. Click through to learn more, read more about the 30-day inclusive leadership challenge here.
The Woke Leader
People oppose white supremacist views, sort of
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll done in collaboration with the University of Virginia Center for Politics shows the complexity of race-based tensions. While most Americans reject white supremacists and neo-Nazis, many also support the things the hate groups claim to believe. One example: 39% of respondents believe that white people are “under attack” in this country. When broken out by political affiliation, that number jumps to 63% for Republicans. But one-fifth of Democrats thought so too. The Root digs into the data.
A gym where everyone feels welcome
Imagine a gym for every body: Gender neutral locker rooms, unintimidating work out spaces, sliding scale membership fees, Spanish language instruction, subtle accommodations for people with physical limitations. This is the vision of Everybody, a new gym in Los Angeles that aims to take the aggression out of fitness. “In most gyms, there is this nauseating sense of upper class, white, heterosexual energy that is not welcoming for a lot of people,” says co-founder Sam Rypinski. “We are hoping to be an antidote to that.”[bs-link link="https://www.allure.com/story/everybody-inclusive-los-angeles-gym/amp" source="Allure"]
[bs-title]When Presidents write, speak, call, telegraph and tweet[/bs-title][bs-content]The Smithsonian digs into the history of presidential communications, from the correspondence that arrived too late to stop the First Barbary War to the lightning fast tweets that are riling a nation. There are some fascinating nuggets to drop at the water cooler, but you’ll also find cautionary communication tales for all leaders to consider. Bottom line, think before you speak and choose your medium carefully. “ Social media is more of an entertainment realm, and it turns foreign policy into entertainment,” says one professor. Yikes.
Quote
After we heard him admitting and laughing about sexually assaulting women and being able to get away with it because if you're a star, you can do anything. So in my debate prep, we practiced this. The young man playing Trump would stalk me. And I practiced keeping my composure. I practiced not getting rattled. Well, it's one thing to practice it. It's another thing to be in front of, you know, 50 million, 60 million, 70 million people and having him scowling and leering and moving up on me. And—it—it was so discombobulating.
—Hillary Clinton