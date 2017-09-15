On Point

How Jemele Hill mastered the white patriarchy at ESPN

Jemele Hill, the ESPN anchor under fire for her Twitter-based critiques of President Trump, has inspired solidarity from both her black colleagues and the broader Twittersphere (check out the #NaziBucketChallenge for more.) This profile from The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis digs into the long-simmering debates about what she and her co-host Michael Smith are doing with and to the SportsCenter brand, and how Hill navigated her way to the top spot. “Hill saw her rise more glumly, as if she had triumphed within a system that in many ways was stacked against her. As she put it to me, ‘I won the war of attrition.’”

The Ringer

Looking to market to ‘Jew Haters’? Facebook can help

Facebook’s self-service ad platform allowed reporters from ProPublica to place ads in the news feeds of some 2,300 people “who expressed interest in the topics of ‘Jew hater,’ ‘How to burn jews,’ or, ‘why jews ruin the world.’’ The three reporters paid $30 to target these groups with a promoted post; the categories from which they were able to select had been created by algorithm, said Facebook. They have vowed to explore ways to fix the problem.

ProPublica

A Florida millionaire takes in stranded post-Irma foster kids

Enter Marc Bell, a millionaire and board member of a Miami-area foster care community, who took 70 foster kids into his 27,000 square foot mansion after he learned that they were stranded in a shelter after their own residence remained without electricity. It’s been fun, evidently – with an arcade room and activities like manicures and sing-a-longs. Bell is a former owner of Penthouse magazine.

Fortune

#IncludeU challenge: Let it go

If you’re human, then there’s probably a story in your past that you’ve been letting define you. Let it go, says Harold O’Neal, pianist, composer and actor, in this latest #IncludeU30 entry. His story involved a decision he made on his 18th birthday that nearly got him killed. And while the decision to reframe his life allowed him to find and keep the kind of mentors who helped launch his success, his friends were not so lucky. Click through to learn more, read more about the 30-day inclusive leadership challenge here .

Fortune