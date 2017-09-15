Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye Is Its First New Recipe Since Prohibition

There’s a new whiskey joining Jack Daniel’s portfolio: Tennessee Rye .

The 150-year-old distillery put out a single-barrel rye last year, but Tennessee Rye marks the brand's first new recipe since prohibition.

“Following the launch of single barrel rye in 2016, we’ve heard from so many of our friends who like Jack Daniel’s rye whiskey,” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett said in a statement. “This is rye whiskey made Jack’s way. We think our grain bill provides the ideal taste and character–one that’s bold and balanced and not dominated by one flavor.”

Tennessee Rye has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley. In contrast, traditional Jack Daniels is 80% corn, 12% barley, and 8% rye. You’re going to notice the difference with this one.

Like traditional Jack, the whiskey is charcoal mellowed. On the nose, you’ll get soft fruit with underlying rye spice and oak. On the palate, you’ll get notes of caramel and dry baking spice, followed by a warm, peppery-rye character finish.

The distillery’s goal is to create a whiskey that works neat and on-the-rocks as well as something that could mix well in a cocktail.

Its new 90-proof whiskey will be officially available in October. The 750ml bottle is expected to sell for around $26.99.