How to Watch Google’s Pixel 2 Event

After Apple held its big iPhone event this week, Google announced plans to hold its own, focused on the Pixel 2, on October 4. But Google is making it much easier to stream the show online.

Google's press event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on October 4 from the SFJazz Center in San Francisco. Google didn't say specifically what it has planned, but the company did release a teaser video hinting that new phones are in the works. That video came after months of speculation that Google would unveil new smartphones, called the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, at an October event.

To maximize the number of people who plan to watch the show live, Google ( googl ) is making it awfully simple to watch. The company has published a page on YouTube that will livestream the show starting at 12 p.m. ET on October 4.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

If you have a computer, tablet, smartphone, or even a set-top box that can access YouTube, you'll be able to head over to that page and stream the show live without worrying about your browser type or the device you're on. All you need is access to YouTube.

Google has made it possible for other site owners to embed the event's live stream into their pages. So, if you don't feel like going back to YouTube and want to keep this page bookmarked to watch the show, watch here on October 4.

There are no major restrictions on the device type or browser you use. As long as you can see the video above, you'll be able to stream it live and see all the announcements as they're made.