Tech
Search
40 Under 40Spotify’s New iMessage App Makes it Easier to Text Songs to Friends
AppleApple’s iPhone X Has Face ID — But Will It Work If You Wear Sunglasses?
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-APPLE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DellA Longtime Hardware Exec Steps Down at Dell Technologies
Change the World

How to Watch Google’s Pixel 2 Event

Don Reisinger
12:06 PM ET

After Apple held its big iPhone event this week, Google announced plans to hold its own, focused on the Pixel 2, on October 4. But Google is making it much easier to stream the show online.

Google's press event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on October 4 from the SFJazz Center in San Francisco. Google didn't say specifically what it has planned, but the company did release a teaser video hinting that new phones are in the works. That video came after months of speculation that Google would unveil new smartphones, called the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, at an October event.

To maximize the number of people who plan to watch the show live, Google (googl) is making it awfully simple to watch. The company has published a page on YouTube that will livestream the show starting at 12 p.m. ET on October 4.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

If you have a computer, tablet, smartphone, or even a set-top box that can access YouTube, you'll be able to head over to that page and stream the show live without worrying about your browser type or the device you're on. All you need is access to YouTube.

Google has made it possible for other site owners to embed the event's live stream into their pages. So, if you don't feel like going back to YouTube and want to keep this page bookmarked to watch the show, watch here on October 4.

There are no major restrictions on the device type or browser you use. As long as you can see the video above, you'll be able to stream it live and see all the announcements as they're made.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE