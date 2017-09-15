President Trump Says ESPN Is Paying a ‘Big Price for Its Politics’

President Donald Trump is continuing to take aim at ESPN after a host at the sports broadcasting giant publicly labeled Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter.

In an early Friday tweet, Trump said "ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming)."

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

That came after SportsCenter host Jemele Hill said Trump was "a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists" in a Sept. 11 tweet in response to a thread about the musician Kid Rock.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. - Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

She later issued a statement saying that those comments were personal beliefs not representative of ESPN.

"My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional," she said, as reported by CNN.

ESPN also responded, saying that Hill's comments were not representative of the company's.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ - ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Previously, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she didn't know whether Trump had seen Hill's tweets, though she dubbed it a "fireable offense by ESPN."