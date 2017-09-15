Sports
Donald Trump

President Trump Says ESPN Is Paying a ‘Big Price for Its Politics’

Lucinda Shen
8:34 AM ET

President Donald Trump is continuing to take aim at ESPN after a host at the sports broadcasting giant publicly labeled Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter.

In an early Friday tweet, Trump said "ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming)."

That came after SportsCenter host Jemele Hill said Trump was "a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists" in a Sept. 11 tweet in response to a thread about the musician Kid Rock.

She later issued a statement saying that those comments were personal beliefs not representative of ESPN.

"My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional," she said, as reported by CNN.

ESPN also responded, saying that Hill's comments were not representative of the company's.

Previously, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she didn't know whether Trump had seen Hill's tweets, though she dubbed it a "fireable offense by ESPN."

