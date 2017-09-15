North Korea, Nelson Peltz and Feedback Friday — CEO Daily, Friday 15th September

Good morning.

North Korea fired yet another missile over northern Japan this morning, escalating its face off with the rest of the world. The missile traveled about 2,300 miles—far enough to reach the U.S. island of Guam. You can read the details here.

Here at CEO Daily, it’s Feedback Friday. Lots of reaction, much of it thoughtful, to yesterday’s post on ever escalating CEO pay . A sampling:

From CF: “ I fully agree that the capitalist system as we know it with regards to compensation is severely out of balance when you compare the growth of executive level compensation with that of labor….The U.S. Middle Class is shrinking compared to the base of 1962 and is now about 47% of the population from about 62%... These are the kinds of trends that lead to social and political upheaval.”

From JS: “ Nice job on reminding readers that inequality requires looking at both ends of the spectrum.”

From PG: “I think the greatest contributor to the CEO pay problem is benchmarking. Instead of tying compensation to real value added, most compensation committees delegate comp decisions to external consultants. Those consultants do a study of comp for similar companies. Then they want their CEO to be in the top quartile. All the peer companies do this, so executive pay keeps rising. Benchmarking is safe for the board, but it is bad for the shareholder.”

News below. Enjoy the weekend, and be sure to read Shawn Tully’s piece on why P&G needs Nelson Peltz, here .

