Best Companies For Women, Google Sued By Female Employees, Martin Shkreli in Jail

EVERYONE'S TALKING • Need a new gig? Great Place to Work Institute (GPTW), Fortune 's longtime research partner for our 100 Best Companies to Work For list, surveyed more than 400,000 women at companies across the country and crunched the numbers to create a list of companies that go above and beyond for their female employees. But what exactly makes a company great for female employees is "not what many companies seem to assume," write GPTW's Jessica Rohman and Tabitha Russell about the list . While efforts to promote gender equity often focus on policies that benefit working mothers—benefits like family leave and flexible scheduling—parents with young children represent only a portion of the female workforce, they explain. So how can companies encourage women to stay? Don't assume they'll leave as soon as they have families, for one. Women who were treated as full team members reported being five times more likely to plan long-term careers at their businesses. For example, at Delta Air Lines (No. 10 on the list), employees took home profit-sharing payouts equal to more than a fifth of their eligible earnings in 2015. The companies in the ranking also invest in their employees' development, through benefits like tuition reimbursement and a robust career development pipeline. The No. 1 company on the list, Texas Health Resources , helps employees build their academic credentials from the GED through graduate coursework and place a particular emphasis on the pipeline for licensed nurses. Without further ado, the full top ten: Nonprofit health system Texas Health Resources HR software solutions firm Ultimate Software Financial services firm Edward Jones Hospitality company Marriott International Law firm Cooley LLP Nashville-based bank Pinnacle Financial Partners Supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets Armed forces bank Navy Federal Credit Union Financial software firm Intuit Inc. Aviation company Delta Airlines See the full ranking here

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Segregation at Google? In a class action lawsuit filed yesterday, female Googlers alleged that the tech giant denied them promotions and "segregated" them into less prestigious jobs than their male counterparts. The suit, which included three named plaintiffs, was filed on behalf of all women employed by Google in California over the last four years. “We disagree with the central allegations,” a spokeswoman said in response to the suit. Fortune •Pharma bro in the brig. Martin Shkreli—the former pharmaceutical exec best known for increasing the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000%—is going to jail. No, it has nothing to do with his securities fraud charge (for which he's currently awaiting sentencing); he earned the punishment for offering a $5,000 reward for a lock of Hillary Clinton’s hair. Fortune • A senator has her say. Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D)—the first Latina elected to the Senate—has penned an op-ed in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month (which begins today). She criticizes President Trump's policy on undocumented immigrants: "This administration needs to stop playing politics and start listening." Trump said yesterday morning that he supports legislation that would protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation. PopSugar •Is it something we said? Cindi Leive, the editor-in-chief of Glamour, is quitting her job after 16 years. She is the fourth major magazine editor to vacate the role this week. (The other three are Vanity Fair 's Graydon Carter, Elle 's Roberta Myers, and Time 's Nancy Gibbs.) In an interview with The New York Times, Leive says the decision to quit now has to do with her mother. “Not to get too emo, but my mom died when she was 49 and last year I turned 49...I felt like I have been given this gift of so much more life and I wanted to do something with it.” New York Times MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Jerri DeVard has been named EVP and CMO at Office Depot.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • An Austen tenner. Jane Austen is the face of the U.K.'s new £10 note, which went into circulation yesterday. She replaced biologist Charles Darwin. The Pride and Prejudice author is the third woman, apart from Queen Elizabeth II, to appear on British banknotes. (Nurse Florence Nightingale and prison reformer Elizabeth Fry are the other two.) Fortune • Digging The Deuce . HBO's new show about New York City's 1970s sex trade The Deuce is already getting critics' attention. One major reason? “The female characters are fully rounded,” one of the show’s writers, Lisa Lutz, says to The Guardian . “They might make some bad choices, they might have some terrible experiences, but they are not silent victims.” That's what happens when there are female writers, producers, and directors on set. Guardian •Riding along with Roem. Cosmo goes behind the scenes of Danica Roem's campaign. Roem is the Democratic candidate for Virginia's 13th district; if she wins in the November election, she’ll be the first openly transgender person elected and seated to a state legislature. Ironically, she's running against Bob Marshall, a Republican incumbent who authored Virginia’s iteration of the “bathroom bill,” which aimed to regulate which restrooms trans people could use. Cosmopolitan Share today's Broadsheet with a friend.

