Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Are Selling Out

Apple started iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders just hours ago and already some models are sold out.

As of this writing, certain iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models are now showing shipment dates of late September to early October, about a week to two weeks after the handsets are slated to hit store shelves on September 22.

Those looking for an unlocked iPhone 8 in space gray, for instance, won't be able to get it until September 29 at the earliest and October 6 at the latest, according to Apple's site. Unlocked gold and silver iPhone 8 models still have some stock available for a launch day shipment.

Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone 8 Plus has even fewer models available for a September 22 ship date. Only the 256GB silver iPhone 8 Plus, for instance, is available for a launch day shipment out of all the unlocked versions Apple is selling.

Availability of carrier-specific iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models appears to be substantially better on Apple's site than unlocked versions. Most models are available and still offering September 22 ship dates for Sprint, AT&T , and Verizon customers. Interestingly, T-Mobile versions are much harder to come by, and all of the T-Mobile iPhone 8 Plus models are sold out of their initial stock. It's unknown whether T-Mobile has less stock or if demand from that company's customers is higher.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

A quick glance around carrier websites and other retailers selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on pre-order renders similar results, with many iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models still available.

Although some iPhones are selling out, the number of available models still shipping on September 22 is somewhat surprising. Over the last few years, Apple has sold out of its initial supply soon after pre-orders have gone up.

It's possible this year is different because Apple announced not two but three new iPhones this year. And the third, known as the iPhone X, comes with a revamped design and new features, like a better display, that could attract customers. The iPhone X will be available on pre-order October 27 and go on sale on November 3.

Judging by the pre-order supply , there's also a good chance that those who want for the iPhone 8 models to hit store shelves on September 22 might find some available units both at the Apple Store and at third-party retail outlets.