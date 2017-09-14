Entertainment
Search
OracleLarry Ellison: Oracle’s Next Database Will Beat Amazon
Key Speakers At The Oracle OpenWorld 2015 Conference
Satire from FortuneNew iPhones to Give Stiff Competition to the 1998 Compaq Presario 2200
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Facebook Ads Could Be Programmed to Reach ‘Jew Haters’ and ‘NaziParty’ Workers
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
voice assistants

Amazon Echo Owners Were Pranked by South Park and Their Alexas Will Make Them Laugh for Weeks

John Patrick Pullen
6:57 PM ET

Last night's South Park season 21 premiere episode hit home hard for Amazon Echo and Google Home owners, pranking viewers' voice assistants with reminders, shopping list items, and alarms that will make Alexa and Google Assistant users giggle for weeks.

For more than 20 years, the Comedy Central cartoon has made viewers laugh not only by having a masterful feel for the pulse of America, but also by making the public's blood boil through merciless and offensive, yet completely on-the-money jokes.

The episode, "White People Renovating Houses," simultaneously spoofs America's love for both smart speakers and home improvement reality shows while exploring the hot button topic of the economics driving white nationalism. The later is a heavy issue, to be sure, but the show's constant references to Amazon's Alexa and other voice assistant technologies helped lighten the mood by making Amazon Echos and Google Homes stir at the sound of their wake words being uttered by South Park characters.

Here's one of Eric Cartman's tamer moments from last night's episode:

Twitter pulled together more examples of South Park breaking down the fourth wall to invade viewers' homes but, like much of the show, they aren't exactly suitable for all audiences.

And if you did happen the above clips within earshot of your voice assistant, you'll be relieved to know that (SPOILER AHEAD) Cartman's parents eventually take away his Echo. Here's how he handles that news:

Jim Bob just through down the gauntlet, Amazon. If South Park's assistant can play a country music cover of "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar, why can't Alexa?

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE