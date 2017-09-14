Tech
Search
Change the WorldHow to Pre-Order Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
NestleNestlé Acquires Majority Stake in High-End Coffee Roaster Blue Bottle
Blue Bottle Coffee Brooklyn
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
KISSFor $50k Gene Simmons Will Deliver 150 Unreleased Kiss Songs to Your Home
Gene Simmons, member of the rock group KiSS, strikes his traditional pose. as the band performed at
Verizon

Verizon Doesn’t Want to Buy Any More Cable Companies

Reuters
12:03 PM ET

Verizon Communications (vz) said on Thursday that it has moved on from plans to acquire cable companies and instead will focus on building out its own fiber infrastructure.

Speculation over a tie-up with Charter Communications (chtr) was building up after Chief Executive Lowell McAdam told Wall Street analysts last year that such a deal would make "industrial sense."

McAdam said on Thursday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference that Verizon is more interested in building up its fiber infrastructure.

"We did, I guess, about a year ago, go through a process of taking a look at cable companies. But the fiber infrastructure isn't there," McAdam said.

In April, Verizon agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning (glw) for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years to improve its network infrastructure.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

McAdam said at the conference on Thursday the company would be acquiring content for its Oath business and a content deal is expected by the end of September.

Verizon bought Yahoo's core business for $4.48 billion in 2016. It then combined Yahoo with AOL to form a venture called Oath.

McAdam said the company expects cost savings of $10 billion over four years from operating expenses and capital expenses, which would fund their dividends in 2022.

Shares of the company were marginally down at $47.06 in morning trading.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE