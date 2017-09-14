Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
40 Under 40Sheryl Sandberg Promises Germany That Facebook Won’t Make Cars
Fortune Global Forum - Day 2
jane austenJane Austen Just Bumped Darwin Off the U.K.’s £10 Bill
Britain Jane Austen Bank Note
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CybersecurityBanks in the United Arab Emirates Are Sharing Data to Fight Hackers
The Dubai Marina is seen from above
Uber

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Remains Tight-Lipped About Uber’s Future

Reuters
7:38 AM ET

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declined to comment on Thursday whether taxi app Uber will have its license renewed ahead of a decision due by the end of month, saying that giving a running commentary could prompt legal action afterwards.

Uber, which has faced protests from drivers of London's traditional black cabs, had its license extended in May for four months as the city's transport regulator considers several factors including a new fees system which could raise the costs paid by larger private-hire firms.

Several lawmakers wrote a letter this week calling on Uber's license not to be renewed, accusing it of not being a "fit and proper operator" and criticizing its record on safety and working rights.

Asked about the upcoming decision during a question time session on Thursday, Mayor Khan said it would be wrong to comment ahead of the announcement.

"You would appreciate I'm sure how inappropriate it would be, bearing in mind that this is quasi-judicial role that is played, for me as the Mayor of London and Chair of (transport regulator) TfL to give a running commentary," he said. "If for no other reason, because they would then challenge that in the courts and say that the outcome of the application had been pre-judged."

Uber has faced criticism in recent months over working conditions and later this month it will appeal against a decision by judges who ruled it should treat two of its drivers as workers and give them the minimum wage and holiday pay.

In recent weeks, the app has announced a series of measures in the U.K. capital, including the introduction of tipping and plans to stop using diesel cars by the end of 2019.

Uber's General Manager in London Tom Elvidge said the app was a key part of life in the city.

"The app's popularity speaks for itself with 3.5 million Londoners using it to get a reliable ride. More than 40,000 licensed private-hire drivers also rely on our app to make a living. We want to continue contributing to our city," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE