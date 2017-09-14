Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
40 Under 40Sheryl Sandberg Promises Germany That Facebook Won’t Make Cars
Fortune Global Forum - Day 2
jane austenJane Austen Just Bumped Darwin Off the U.K.’s £10 Bill
Britain Jane Austen Bank Note
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CybersecurityBanks in the United Arab Emirates Are Sharing Data to Fight Hackers
The Dubai Marina is seen from above
Memory Chips

Toshiba Slams Western Digital for ‘Overstating’ Its Rights in $18 Billion Sale of Chip Unit

Reuters
7:58 AM ET

Toshiba said its business partner Western Digital had been "persistently" overstating its rights over a memory chip unit that the Japanese firm is looking to offload, showing the two remain at loggerheads over the $18 billion sale.

The statement from the embattled Japanese conglomerate comes a day after it said it was stepping up talks to sell the unit to a group led by Bain Capital and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix (hxscl). But it also said it would continue weighing a rival offer from Western Digital (wdc).

"Toshiba regrets that Western Digital persistently overstates its limited consent rights in public statements," the Japanese company said in a statement, referring to the U.S. firm's claim that its consent was required for a sale as it had invested in Toshiba's semiconductor plant.

Western Digital on Wednesday said it was confident of its ability to protect its rights in the joint venture with Toshiba (tosbf), which is the world's No.2 producer of NAND memory chips.

The two companies had last month entered final-stage talks, aiming to sign a deal and put their legal battle to rest, sources have said. But talks stalled as Toshiba, fearing Western Digital was angling to eventually take over the chip business, sought to limit the U.S. firm's future stake in the unit, the sources added.

In its statement on Thursday, Toshiba reiterated it "expects and is fully committed to completing a sale" by March 2018.

Without an agreement to sell the unit soon, it will be difficult for Toshiba to gain by the end of the financial year in March, regulatory approval and hence the funds it needs to cover billions in liabilities at it U.S. nuclear unit.

Toshiba is hoping to avoid reporting negative net worth, or liabilities exceeding assets, for a second straight year—a scenario that could knock it off the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE