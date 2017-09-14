How to Get an All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Pass From Olive Garden

Starting at 2 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, pasta fans have the chance to grab an all-you-can-eat Pasta Pass from Olive Garden .

But you better be quick. The restaurant chain said that last year 21,000 passes sold out in just one second.

This year, they cost $100 and will allow the owner to eat unlimited pasta, bread sticks and salad for eight weeks through from September 25 to November 19.

For the first time this year, 50 fans willing to spend an extra $100 can also add on an eight-day vacation to Italy that includes flights, hotels, meals, ground transportation and daily activities.