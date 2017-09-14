Retail
Search
BrexitBritain’s Old Guard Tries to Rally the Faltering Brexit Troops
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Launch Event
BitcoinBitcoin Is Plummeting After an Exchange in China Said It Would Halt Trading
Bitcoins As Cryptocurrency Halts Decline After Drubbing on China's Offerings Ban
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldHere’s When Google Will Unveil the Pixel 2
Spaghetti with tomato sauce
Buena Vista Images Getty Images
dining

How to Get an All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Pass From Olive Garden

Rachel Lewis
10:42 AM ET

Starting at 2 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, pasta fans have the chance to grab an all-you-can-eat Pasta Pass from Olive Garden.

But you better be quick. The restaurant chain said that last year 21,000 passes sold out in just one second.

This year, they cost $100 and will allow the owner to eat unlimited pasta, bread sticks and salad for eight weeks through from September 25 to November 19.

For the first time this year, 50 fans willing to spend an extra $100 can also add on an eight-day vacation to Italy that includes flights, hotels, meals, ground transportation and daily activities.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE