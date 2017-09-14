Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
jane austenJane Austen Just Bumped Darwin Off the U.K.’s £10 Bill
Britain Jane Austen Bank Note
CybersecurityBanks in the United Arab Emirates Are Sharing Data to Fight Hackers
The Dubai Marina is seen from above
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FordFord’s New CEO Demonstrate Fealty to the Idea of Silicon Valley
Ford Motor Co. Appoints Jim Hackett As New Chief Executive Officer
40 Under 40

Sheryl Sandberg Promises Germany That Facebook Won’t Make Cars

Reuters
8:48 AM ET

Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg went on a charm offensive in Germany on Thursday, telling the country's powerful automakers that the world's biggest social network does not want to compete with them.

"I come with very good news. We're the only company in Silicon Valley that's not building a car," Sandberg said to laughter and applause at the opening ceremony of the Frankfurt motor show, where she met German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Facebook (fb) is sponsoring a "new mobility world" at the Frankfurt show that brings together carmakers, tech companies, and startups in areas such as autonomous driving and electric cars.

Sandberg's visit to Germany comes after the country's parliament passed a law in June to introduce fines of up to 50 million euros ($59 million) for social media networks if they fail to remove hateful postings promptly.

On Wednesday—when Sandberg was attending a marketing conference in Germany—Facebook tightened its rules on who can make money from advertising on its network to make it harder for providers of fake news and sensational headlines to cash in.

Facebook also said on Wednesday it would step up its monitoring of hate speech, adding 3,000 content reviewers to nearly double the size of its existing team.

"We take our responsibility to the people who use our products, to the countries in which we work like Germany, to society at large, very seriously," Sandberg said on Thursday.

Sandberg announced that Facebook will join an urban mobility test project in Munich with carmakers and startups and said it will also sponsor a new university in Berlin focused on digital product development.

Facebook, which has about 30 million active users in Germany out of a population of 80 million, has run a major advertising campaign in the country in recent weeks in an attempt to address concerns about privacy and control of personal data.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE