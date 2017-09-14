Television's biggest networks and stars will be taking in the action at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening. But for TV fans at home, there will be plenty of options—they can watch broadcast TV or live online streaming.

This year's Emmys feature any number of interesting storylines, from first-time Emmys host Stephen Colbert's likely abundant jokes about Donald Trump to HBO looking to walk away with the most golden statues despite its powerhouse fantasy series Game of Thrones being ineligible for this year's awards. Previous winner Game of Thrones ' delayed seventh season fell outside of the competition period for this weekend's Emmys, but Time Warner's HBO still leads the pack with 110 total Emmy nominations for popular shows like Westworld , Veep , and Silicon Valley .

Meanwhile, Sunday will also be a battle of streaming TV players, led by Netflix's 91 total nominations for shows like The Crown and Stranger Things . Amazon earned only 16 nominations in comparison (the same number the e-commerce giant scored in 2016), while rival streaming service Hulu could pull off an Emmys coup after landing its most nominations ever, with 18, mostly on the strength of its new feminist-dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale.

CBS

The Late Show 's Stephen Colbert will host the award show live on CBS , starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday after three hours of live red carpet coverage before the show on Comcast-owned E! network.

Streaming

Subscribers to CBS' standalone streaming service, CBS All Access, will also be able to livestream the Emmys with a mobile device or on a set-top streaming device. (CBS All Access starts at $6 per month, though new users can sign up for a free trial.) CBS also notes that the company will regularly update its CBSNews.com website with Emmy highlights throughout the night.

For other viewers who do not have cable subscriptions, livestreams of CBS will be available in some areas through various live-TV streaming services, such as AT&T's DirecTV Now, Sony's Playstation Vue, Google's YouTube TV, and Hulu Live TV. Each of those services requires a subscription that can range from $35 to $40 for an entry-level package, but they also offer free trials. (Also, be sure to check if those live-TV streaming services offer CBS in your local market, as the network is not available in every streaming package.)

Social Media

The Emmy Awards are also partnering with several social media services to provide behind-the-scenes footage from the Emmys (but, not the actual award show) online. The Emmys will create "Stories" for both Snapchat and Instagram, along with photos and video posted to Facebook . And, Twitter will stream live coverage from the Emmys' red carpet before the show from Time Inc.'s People and Entertainment Weekly (Time Inc. is also Fortune 's parent company), as well as a live, post-Emmys show produced with IMDb.

Worldwide

CBS All Access is not yet available outside of the U.S. , but Canadian viewers will be able to watch this year's Emmys live and online through Canada's CTV network while Australia's Fox 8 will air the event live in that country.