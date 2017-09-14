Think about all the people who ask you for advice, particularly the people with whom you share no network connections. How much of a stretch was it for them to reach out to you?

This is the idea behind the latest #IncludeU30 prompt from Charles Best , the CEO of DonorsChoose . Best is our latest "instructor" in the Include U Challenge, raceAhead's 30-day experiment in crowdsourced tips to help people become more open, curious, and empathetic leaders.

You can learn more about the challenge here .

DonorsChoose one of the earliest tech companies to successfully crowdsource the dreams of other people. In this case, the support goes to public school teachers who would ordinarily be paying out of pocket for supplies they desperately need. To date, more than $574 million dollars have been raised toward funding 974,000 projects.

As a result, Best is a tech and non-profit hero to many. That means he's had to learn how to prioritize the requests he gets for advice: He makes room in his calendar for talented people who don't have the kind of network that can naturally give them the coaching they need. “I wish I could say yes to all of them, but given limited bandwidth, I say yes to the subset who've written a compelling description of their work and who are underrepresented.”

More about the challenge, DonorsChoose, and Best is here.