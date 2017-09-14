Entertainment
Fireworks Over Cinderella's Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom
Fireworks explode over the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom, part of Disney World on Jan. 20, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.  Vanessa Carvalho—Brazil Press Photo/Getty Images
Disney World

These Disney Attractions Are Still Closed After Hurricane Irma

Chris Morris
11:48 AM ET

While the Walt Disney World resorts escaped major damage from Hurricane Irma, clean-up efforts on some attractions are taking a little longer than expected to get up and running.

Both the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and Saratoga Springs Treehouse Villas resorts remain closed. So does Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

That means two popular attractions held at Fort Wilderness - the Hoop Dee Doo Musical Review and Mickey’s Backyard BBQ - have been cancelled up to and including Sept. 19. The park is offering refunds to all guests who had planned to attend the dinner theater shows.

Originally, Disney expected to reopen Treehouse Villas on the 14th. Updated estimates from the company now tentatively schedule that for Sept. 17. Fort Wilderness will remain closed until next week as the company continues clean up operations.

Among park rides, the official Disney World app lists a few attractions as "temporarily closed". These include the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in the Magic Kingdom and Gorilla Falls Exploration Trial and Kali Rover Rapids in Disney's Animal Kingdom. Three other attractions - the Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain and the Hall of Presidents - were already closed for refurbishments. (Disney officials did not immediately reply when asked if the storm caused any ride closures.)

The good news is Walt Disney World, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios are all operating under normal hours and Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, which was closed after Irma, has once again reopened.

Outside of the Orlando area, Disney's Vero Beach and Hilton Head Island resorts will remain closed for an undefined period.

Disney's cruise liners in the Caribbean have been more fortunate: the company said two days ago that its Disney Dream cruise ship will set sail Friday as scheduled from Port Canaveral. The Disney Fantasy will also sail on the 16th, as scheduled, but will has shifted its itinerary to the Western Caribbean route, with some of the stops on the Eastern Caribbean route still unable to accept guests due to storm damage.

