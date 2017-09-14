Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone X are expensive smartphones. But there might be a way to save some cash on them—if you don't mind waiting until Black Friday this November.

According to Best Black Friday, a site that lists and researches the shopping day's best deals, retailers could offer a $0 down and $300 gift card offer when customers buy the 64GB iPhone X on an installment plan. The $999 iPhone X might also get a 5% discount that day, bringing its price to $949.05, if customers don't want to pay the monthly payments offered through an installment plan.

Apple's iPhone 8 could get similar deal treatment with a $0 down and $250 store gift card deal, Best Black Friday predicts. The site believes retailers will offer a 4% discount on the base 64GB version, bringing its price down to $671.04.

The iPhone 8 Plus will similarly benefit from a $250 gift card and $0 down offer, and come with a 4.2% discount, bringing its price down to $765.44. Those who want an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus might also get a $100 discount on the handsets, Best Black Friday says.

The folks over at Best Black Friday used Black Friday deals on Apple ( aapl ) products over the past few years to see what kinds of offers are typically available. There's no way of knowing whether retailers will follow the same offer strategy they had in the past, but those iPhone deals have been surprisingly consistent, even on new Apple smartphones.

In a statement, Best Black Friday argued those who plan to pre-order the iPhone 8 on Friday or the iPhone X on October 27 might want to wait for the possibility of better deals. But considering how strong demand is expected to be for the new iPhones, stock might be exceedingly low, if there are even units available that day. It's also worth noting that the anticipated deals will be on the lower-capacity iPhones and not the higher-end versions.

Best Black Friday was also quick to note that the deals will likely only be offered at carrier stores and other third-party retailers, like Walmart ( wmt ) and Best Buy ( bby ) . The Apple Store, the site said, is "unlikely to have any worthy deals on any iPhone released in the past two years."