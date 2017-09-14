How to Pre-Order Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are going on sale next week, but those who want a better chance of getting it on day one should consider a pre-order.

The tech giant announced at its press event on Tuesday that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders will begin on Friday, September 15 . Apple ( aapl ) plans to start selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in both its own stores and third-party retail outlets on September 22. But if you can't wait until then and really need to know how to be the first to get the iPhone 8, here's a quick guide on pre-ordering Apple's latest handset.

Timing Is Everything

As with every other year, Apple will make those on the East Coast get up really— really —early to pre-order an iPhone 8. And on the West Coast, folks should be ready to stay up late.

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders start at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, September 15. All of the company's retail partners will offer pre-orders at the same time.

Know Your Desired Version

There's no time to waste when pre-ordering an iPhone 8, so be sure you know which device version you want right now.

On Apple's site, you can look through the different versions and color options and decide which you want. Knowing that going in should make the pre-order process much quicker.

An Apple Store Option

Apple, of course, is offering a pre-order option on its site. Simply go to the company's iPhone page and at the right time, click the purchase option from Apple's site. Apple will take you through the process of ordering the devices by choosing the model, color, and storage option.

Remember the Apple Store App

Apple also has a free Apple Store app that can be used to place pre-orders. Just boot up the app, choose your iPhone option, and make your purchase. And if you're already an Apple Pay user, it's really simple, since you can input your payment method without ever needing to whip out a credit card.

Carriers Have Stock

Apple's four major carrier partners—AT&T, Verizon , T-Mobile, and Sprint—are all offering pre-orders on the iPhone 8 starting at the same time as Apple. The carriers typically have a good number of available units and their pre-order processes are pretty simple. It's a good option if Apple's site isn't working well or stock is low.

Retailers Will Offer Pre-Orders, Too

Retail partners will also get into the iPhone 8 pre-order mix, with companies like Best Buy expected to offer early access to the devices. It's unknown how much stock they'll have, though, so be ready for quick sell-outs.