Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Introduce the ‘Whisky of the Future’

Emily Price
1:05 PM ET

When the first Blade Runner movie was released 35 years ago, Johnnie Walker Black Label had a starring role. Now, the whisky is making a return appearance in Blade Runner 2049, expected to hit theaters on October 6th.

In honor of the occasion, the whisky-maker is releasing “Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director’s Cut,” a limited-edition version of Black Label created by master blender Jim Beveridge along with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

The blend uses Johnnie Walker Black Label as a blueprint, but then puts a “contemporary twist” on it. Tasting notes refer to the blend as dark, rich, and smooth with “clouds of smokiness and a touch of femininity.”

As a hat tip to the new Blade Runner 2049 film, the whisky comes in at exactly 49% ABV, and comes in a futuristic bottle inspired by the movie prop in the film. You can actually see Harrison Ford toting it around in that clip above.

The whisky is on sale now at select retailers. Only 39,000 bottles were made, and each 750 ml bottle has a suggested retail price of $89.99.

