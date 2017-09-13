Congress has had enough with acts of white supremacy and hate.

The House and Senate have passed a joint resolution calling on President Trump to denounce acts of racist extremism more forcefully and do more to combat such acts. The resolution passed by unanimous consent in the Senate Monday evening and in the House Tuesday night and will now be sent to Trump for his signature.

Trump was criticized by both Republicans and Democrats alike last month when he blamed “both sides” for the violent events in Charlottesville and suggested that there were some “very fine people” amongst the ranks of white nationalists present.

The bipartisan bill was negotiated by members of Virginia’s congressional delegation . It rejects "White nationalists, White supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups," and calls on Trump and his administration to “speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and White supremacy.” The resolution calls the death of Heather Heyer during the Charlottesville violence a “domestic terrorist attack.”

The bill also urges the administration to “use all resources available to the President and the President’s Cabinet to address the growing prevalence of those hate groups in the United States.” Finally, it calls on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to work with Homeland Security “to investigate thoroughly all acts of violence, intimidation, and domestic terrorism by White supremacists, White nationalists, neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, and associated groups” to determine the breaking of laws, prevent additional violence, and improve reporting of hate crimes.

Following the passing of the bill in the House, Gerry Connolly, a Democratic Representative from Virginia said in a statement that “the House of Representatives spoke in one unified voice to unequivocally condemn the shameful and hate-filled acts of violence.”

According to Reuters , White House representatives have not yet responded as to whether Trump intends to sign the resolution.