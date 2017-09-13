Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Bank of AmericaBank of America Is Now Worth (Slightly) More Than Wells Fargo
Day Three Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
Change the WorldApple’s iPhone Philosophy: Not First, But Best
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BodegaEx-Googlers Want to Make Bodegas Obsolete—And New Yorkers Are Furious
Murdered NYC Bodega Owner Remembered At Funeral
Comcast office shoot in Philadelphia
Cindy Ord—Getty Images for Comcast
Comcast

Comcast Places a Bigger Bet on Selling to Businesses

Reuters
10:28 AM ET

Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable provider, on Wednesday launched a new business application and platform with faster connections in its push to boost sales to commercial customers as more consumers drop traditional cable services.

Comcast, like other pay-TV providers, is under pressure as viewing habits change and wants to leverage its infrastructure to grow in other ways.

Comcast sees $40 billion to $50 billion in potential revenue from selling services like voice, video and networking technologies to business customers, a market segment traditionally dominated by telecom companies like AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, said Bill Stemper, president of Comcast Business, in an interview.

He said the application, which runs on a software-based platform called ActiveCore, provides a faster, cheaper way to connect branch offices to a data center or business headquarters.

Business services was the fastest growing segment in Comcast's cable business last year, with revenue up 16.1 percent to $5.51 billion.

"We're constantly regarded as really the growth side of the business internally," Stemper said. "Therefore, investments are in line with driving that type of growth." The company has invested $6.2 billion in business services since 2010.

Comcast's customers have been mostly small and mid-size business, but the company wants to expand to larger enterprises, Stemper said.

Comcast has also been expanding its home security business and is turning to home automation.

While its video subscriber numbers have fared better than other pay-TV companies, Comcast last week estimated losing 100,000 to 150,000 subscribers in the third quarter in part due to heightened competition.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE