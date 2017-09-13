Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Martin Shkreli‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Heads to Jail For Placing Bounty on Hillary Clinton’s Hair
Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial
Change the WorldPrepaid Wireless Customers Can’t Add Apple Watch Series 3 to Their Plans
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Equifax Data BreachEquifax Data Breach: How to Protect Yourself With Chatbot Tech
Equifax
Send In The Clowns
Close up profile of a clown seen at the Clownfest, Seaside Heights, NJ. Moment Editorial/Getty Images
Hollywood

Stephen King’s ‘It’ Is Causing Tears For Clowns

Kirsten Korosec
6:01 PM ET

The horror movie It based off of the Stephen King novel might be a big hit at the box office, but it's not delivering many laughs from the professional clown business.

The movie's central bad guy is a clown named Pennywise, who does the things evil clowns do like grabbing children. Hollywood's widespread promotion of the film and trending search terms on Google—both of which are depicting scary clowns—are prompting families to cancel clown appearance at children's birthday parties, a NY-based clown company Clowns in Town told NBC News.

And now, the clowns are fighting back—in a comforting let's-be-friends kind of way.

John Nelson, who runs Clowns in Town with a partner, is planning a clown rally Thursday evening outside the Union Square Regal Cinema near Gramercy Park in New York City, according to NBC News. The movie theater has more than 15 showings scheduled of It that same day.

Though a troupe of clowns greeting moviegoers after exiting a horror movie featuring an evil clown could end up being a bit more macabre than organizers hope.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE