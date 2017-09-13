iPhone X’s AppleCare+ Plan Isn’t Cheap

Apple's iPhone X flagship smartphone is expensive—and having some peace of mind while owning it will be expensive, too.

The tech giant has revealed on its iPhone X listing that AppleCare+, which provides up to two years of technical support and accidental damage coverage to its new smartphone, will cost $199. While the plan is optional, it's generally considered a worthwhile investment because it reduces the cost of repairing the iPhone when trouble strikes. And with components that are quite expensive, repairing the iPhone X out of warranty could set customers back by a big amount.

AppleCare+ is the warranty program Apple offers on its many devices. Customers who sign up for the service will get two years of hardware repair on any problems that arise. The standard warranty that comes with purchase includes only one year of repair coverage. Buying the iPhone X will also give customers 90 days of free technical support, but adding AppleCare+ boosts that to the same two-year period.

In addition to the one-time AppleCare+ fee, customers who need accidental damage coverage are subject to a service fee of $29 for screen repairs and $99 for any other repairs Apple ( aapl ) would need to make through the program.

But adding AppleCare+ to an iPhone X order can be costly. The cheapest iPhone X will go on sale in November for $999. Those who want 256GB of storage instead of the 64GB offered in the base model will pay $1,149 to get the handset. Add in the $199 AppleCare+ option, and the top-of-the-line iPhone X is nearing a $1,500 price tag after tax.

The iPhone X AppleCare+ plan is also substantially higher than those Apple has offered in the past for its iPhones. Last year's iPhone 7, for instance, came with a $129 AppleCare+ option. Apple's new iPhone 8 , which was unveiled alongside the iPhone X on Tuesday, also comes with a $129 AppleCare+ option. The iPhone 8 Plus AppleCare+ plan costs $149.