Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldWhy Did Apple Quietly Raise the iPad Pro’s Price by $50?
Tim Cook, CEO, holds an iPad Pro after his keynote address to Apple's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose
Change the WorldWhy Apple’s Holiday Quarter Might Hinge on the iPhone X
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Mergers and AcquisitionsThis Measure Suggests United Technologies Will Struggle With Rockwell Collins
Opening Day Of The 51st International Paris Air Show
Change the World

iPhone X’s AppleCare+ Plan Isn’t Cheap

Don Reisinger
9:42 AM ET

Apple's iPhone X flagship smartphone is expensive—and having some peace of mind while owning it will be expensive, too.

Related

Tim Cook, CEO, holds an iPad Pro after his keynote address to Apple's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose
Change the WorldWhy Did Apple Quietly Raise the iPad Pro’s Price by $50?
Change the World
Why Did Apple Quietly Raise the iPad Pro’s Price by $50?

The tech giant has revealed on its iPhone X listing that AppleCare+, which provides up to two years of technical support and accidental damage coverage to its new smartphone, will cost $199. While the plan is optional, it's generally considered a worthwhile investment because it reduces the cost of repairing the iPhone when trouble strikes. And with components that are quite expensive, repairing the iPhone X out of warranty could set customers back by a big amount.

AppleCare+ is the warranty program Apple offers on its many devices. Customers who sign up for the service will get two years of hardware repair on any problems that arise. The standard warranty that comes with purchase includes only one year of repair coverage. Buying the iPhone X will also give customers 90 days of free technical support, but adding AppleCare+ boosts that to the same two-year period.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

In addition to the one-time AppleCare+ fee, customers who need accidental damage coverage are subject to a service fee of $29 for screen repairs and $99 for any other repairs Apple (aapl) would need to make through the program.

But adding AppleCare+ to an iPhone X order can be costly. The cheapest iPhone X will go on sale in November for $999. Those who want 256GB of storage instead of the 64GB offered in the base model will pay $1,149 to get the handset. Add in the $199 AppleCare+ option, and the top-of-the-line iPhone X is nearing a $1,500 price tag after tax.

The iPhone X AppleCare+ plan is also substantially higher than those Apple has offered in the past for its iPhones. Last year's iPhone 7, for instance, came with a $129 AppleCare+ option. Apple's new iPhone 8, which was unveiled alongside the iPhone X on Tuesday, also comes with a $129 AppleCare+ option. The iPhone 8 Plus AppleCare+ plan costs $149.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE