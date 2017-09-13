Anthony Scaramucci Teases New Internet Venture—We Think

The Mooch is back! Maybe.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who held the job for just five days but still managed to make an impact on the pop culture landscape, posted news of an apparent venture called “The Scaramucci Post” on social media Tuesday and encouraged his followers to follow its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Coming soon. Follow us here and on instagram at @ScaramucciPost. pic.twitter.com/4eNXUPbk9N - ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) September 13, 2017

It’s a classic tease campaign, with no real information about what the venture will do. But head over to TheScaramucciPost.com and things get a bit weird. The logo shown in the Twitter and Instagram posts is there, but it’s overlaid with a winking emoji sticking its tongue out, which (when clicked) redirects to the Twitter page of a person who claims to be from Ontario.

It’s certainly possible Scaramucci failed to secure this particular URL before promoting the site. It’s also possible the Mooch is just having a little fun with his followers after mulling the idea of the White House communications division producing “video content that constructively operates as ‘The President Donald J. Trump’ show” in a leaked internal memo during his days as communications director.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see. But one thing’s clear, Scaramucci has no plans soon to relinquish his high public profile.