The chaos caused by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey didn't escape Apple CEO Tim Cook, even during Apple’s big iPhone event on Tuesday.

Before unveiling the latest versions of Apple’s smartphones —Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X—Cook took time to address how the two recent hurricanes have devastated the southeastern portions of the U.S. like Texas and Florida as well as the many Caribbean islands .

“Our hearts go out to all of the people whose lives have been disrupted by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” Cook said. “You’re in our thoughts, we send you our strength, you are in our prayers.”

He said Apple is working closely with hurricane relief efforts like the American Red Cross and the Hand in Hand organization for a telethon on Tuesday that will raise money for those impacted by the storms. Last Friday, Apple said it would donate $5 million to the Hand in Hand relief effort.

Cook encouraged attendees to watch the Hand in Hand telethon, which will air across several TV networks like ABC, CBS , and HBO, and feature performances and appearances by celebrities and musicians like Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Billy Crystal, and Drake.

Cook also said the company is “making it really simple for the entire Apple community to donate via iTunes and the app store.” People who visit the iTunes store or the app store can click on a button that will let them donate to the Red Cross.

“However you choose to give, I hope that you open your heart to this important effort,” Cook said.

Last week, Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell said he would give $36 million to a hurricane relief fund via The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.